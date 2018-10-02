Gandhi Jayanti: From Madhuri Dixit to Taapsee Pannu, celebs remember Bapu
This Gandhi Jayanti, here's how celebrities are commemorating our beloved 'Sabarmati ke Sant'.
A file photo of Mahatma Gandhi.
From Anupam Kher, Taapsee Pannu and Manoj Bajpayee to Madhuri Dixit, actors remembered Mohan Das Karamchand Gandhi, who was born today, October 2, in 1869 in Probandar. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti in India and as the International Day of Non-Violence across the world.
Here’s how celebs remembered Bapu:
Anupam Kher: Pujniya Bapuji. Janm tithi par aapko pranam aur shat shat naman! Aap twitter par bhale aap keval aaj ya 30 january ko trend karte ho. Par aap bhartiyo ke dilon main 15, August 1947 se trend kar rahe ho! Isliye toh Mahatma Gandhi ho. Tension mat lena… Choti moti problems hain par desh acha chal raha hai.
(Dear Bapuji. Gratitude on your birth anniversary. You may trend on Twitter only today or on January 30th, but you trend in every Indian’s heart since 1947. That is why you are Mahatma Gandhi. Don’t take too much tension. We have small problems but the country is doing good.)
पूजनीय बापू। जन्म तिथि पर आपको प्रणाम एवं शत् शत् नमन। आप @Twitter पर भले केवल आज या 30 जनवरी को ही trend करते हो। पर हर भारतीय के दिल में 15 अगस्त, 1947 से trend कर रहे हो। इसीलिए तो #महात्मगांधी हो। टेन्शन मत लेना। छोटी मोटी है प्रॉब्लमस है। पर देश अच्छा चल रहा है।जय हो।🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gn0Jy8b7WB— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 2, 2018
Madhuri Dixit: Remembering the man whose life is an inspiration not just for our country but the entire world! His vision of truth and nonviolence should always live on, through us! #GandhiJayanti
Remembering the man whose life is an inspiration not just for our country but the entire world! His vision of truth and nonviolence should always live on, through us! #GandhiJayanti— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) October 2, 2018
Manoj Bajpayee: Ahimsa parmo dharm, Gandhi Jayanti ke shubh avsar par bapu ko shat shat naman aur sabhi desh vasiyo ko shubhkamnaye. (My tributes to Bapu on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and good wishes to all Indians.)
अहिंसा परमो धर्म !!!गांधी जयंती के शुभ अवसर पर बापु को शत् शत् नमन और सारे देश वासियों को शुभकामनायें!!!— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 2, 2018
Taapsee Pannu: “Hate the sin, not the sinner” MK Gandhi. Gandhi Jayanti
“Hate the SIN, not the SINNER” - MK Gandhi. #GandhiJayanti 😊— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 2, 2018
Swara Bhasker: Mahatma Gandhi more relevant for India than ever before! Gandhi Jayanti.
#MahatmaGandhi more relevant for #India than ever before! #GandhiJayanti #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/UnS39tfmSj— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 2, 2018
Raveena Tandon: Remembering our Father of the Nation on his birth anniversary. Just want to wish for peace, humanity, love and happiness today! Happy Gandhi Jayanti to everyone.
Remembering our Father of the Nation on his birth anniversary 🙏🏻— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 2, 2018
Just want to wish for peace, humanity, love & happiness today!#HappyGandhiJayanti to everyone pic.twitter.com/quT8fGfkXq
