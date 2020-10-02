Gandhi Jayanti: Must-watch Movies, Documentaries Based on the Life of Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi, The Father of the Nation, had been inspiring people with his philosophies and has a huge impact on the lives of all the Indians. People are always curious to study about his life, his evolution and his works. His birth anniversary is celebrated as a National Day every year on October 2.

Gandhi Ji had been one of the most talked-about subjects for documentaries, books, and movies. Several filmmakers have attempted to portray his character onscreen. Here, we have put together a list of must-watch movies and documentaries based on his life.

Gandhi (1982)

The first movie on the list is Richard Attenborough’s Oscar-winning film, Gandhi. It is considered to be one of the best films portraying Gandhi Ji’s early life in South Africa and to the era when he took part in the freedom struggle. British actor named Ben Kingsley played the Gandhi in the film and won an Academy Award for his excellent performance.

Mahatma: Life of Gandhi (1968)

The second film on the list is the 1968 film Mahatma: Life of Gandhi. The documentary was directed by Vithalbhai Jhaveri. This black and white documentary shows the ordinary life of an extraordinary man Gandhi Ji through animation, live photography and some old stills.

The Making of the Mahatma (1996)

The Making of the Mahatma is a 1996 film that depicts Gandhi Ji’s stay in South Africa where he faced racial discrimination which has completely changed his life and he started non-violence movement. The film is an adaptation of the book The Apprenticeship of a Mahatma by Fatima Meer. the film was directed by Shyam Benegal and Rajit Kapur played the young Gandhi in the film.

Hey Ram (2000)

This film portrays a completely different perspective of Mahatma Gandhi. The film focuses on the revenge of an India-Pakistan partition victim Nathuram Godse, who killed Gandhi. The film was directed by veteran actor Kamal Hassan and he also essayed the role of Godse. Naseeruddin Shah as 'Gandhi' is a treat for the audience.

Gandhi My Father (2007)

National Award-winning film Gandhi My Father has highlighted the troubled relationship of Mahatma Gandhi and his son Hiralal Gandhi, where Hiralal believed that despite being the ‘Father of the Nation’, Gandhi failed to be a good father to him. While Akshaye Khanna portrayed the character of Hiralal Gandhi, Darshan Jariwala plays Gandhi’s character.