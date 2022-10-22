Gandii Baat Actress Anveshi Jain Exudes Boho-Chic Vibes In Off-White Khaki Dress

Actress and social media sensation Anveshi Jain has always been eager to flaunt her killer curves. Anveshi likes to keep her admirers on her toes not only with her acting splendor in films and television shows like Gandii Baat, Who’s Your Daddy, and Commitment, but she is also known for her sartorial choices. Having an envious hourglass figure, the diva never shies away from the camera to display her perfect physique. She has once again forced us to stop in our tracks by sharing a couple of stunning pictures on Instagram. She surely knows how to steal your attention.



To cut it short, Anveshi was stunning in the boho-chic, desi avatar. She donned an off-white khaki mini dress handcrafted with intricate sewing. The glamorous actress teamed up her attire with the perfect bronzed makeup, sporting a dark shade of maroon lipstick and a striking bindi of the same color.

Exuding bohemian vibes at its best, Anveshi struck some appealing poses for the clicks, flashing her infectious smile at the lens. Her dramatic winged liner added the ideal dose of oomph to her out-of-box outfit. The 31-year-old stunner rounded off her look with statement silver jewellery. Not to forget, the red wine glass kept in the second picture, made Anveshi look like a lady in a vintage portrait.

Thye moment the snaps surfaced on social media, fans went into a frenzy as was evident from her comment section. “So breathtakingly beautiful” exclaimed one user. Some simply called her “Gorgeous”. Others dropped uncountable heart and fire emojis, expressing their fondness.

The Ramarao on Duty actress’s pictures are always making the headlines. Be it getting decked up in ethnic wear or slaying in modern outfits, Anveshi can be hailed as the next fashion queen. Here, check out the star’s other noteworthy photos, that might ward off your Monday blues.



Anveshi has her own YouTube channel where she often shares videos shedding advice on relationships. After starring in the second season of OTT platform Alt Balaji’s web show Gandii Baat, she developed a large fan following in 2018. Anveshi conducts live chat events on her official app – Anveshi Jain Official App. She counsels her fans about dating during these online sessions.

