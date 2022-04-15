Gandii Baat Actress Flora Saini Narrates Struggle with PCOS, Recalls Being Bullied for Her Weight in Latest Post

Actress Flora Saini’s latest Instagram post is all about a medical condition she battles. The 43-year-old actress shared a topless picture of herself on the social media platform on Thursday. Draping a white sheet around her waist, Flora can be seen sitting on a sheet in the photo with her hair tied in a bun. The following slides in her Instagram post consisted of a lengthy statement where she narrated her struggle with PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome).

The actress started her post with a recollection of her childhood memory. Flora wrote in her statement that she was a fat kid in school who wore braces and had pimples. She confessed that she was “not one bit confident in herself.” The actress recalled her teenage self in the school as the “backbencher who loved to hide behind baggy clothes with major self-esteem issues.”

However, Flora mentioned that somehow, she ended up being an actor but she has struggled with her weight throughout most of her acting career. Flora said that in order to conform to the beauty standards set by the entertainment industry she had to push herself to the limit. “Do you know I didn't get a single endorsement for at least ten to 12 years through the peak of my career in south?” According to the actress, it was because the advertising companies considered her “too fat to promote a product.” Flora said that she was earnestly told to lose some weight and was “bullied ruthlessly” for her body during the initial days of her career as an actor. That actress said that a choreographer even “body-shamed” her in front of an entire set on the mic.

Advertisement

The actress revealed that she was diagnosed with PCOS, a condition that led Flora to starve herself and work out in the gym “like mad.” The actress said that this “self-abuse” ranged from starving for days and going on a binge eating routine and both the times she felt sad. Flora’s struggle with PCOS affected not only her body but also her mind which she says “also explains the wrong relationships” she got into.

However, now the actress says that she has learnt to accept herself and embrace her body the way it is. The actress shared her take on self-love and said that falling in love with herself would be the romance that will be the healthiest relationship.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.