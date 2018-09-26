English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ganesh Acharya Responds to Tanushree Dutta's Allegations: Nana Patekar Can Never Do That
In an exclusive interview with News18, Tanushree Dutta had also claimed that Ganesh Acharya “stabbed me in the back” by taking sides with Nana Patekar.
A day after Tanushree Dutta made serious allegations of harassment against Nana Patekar and Ganesh Acharya on the sets of Horn 'Ok' Pleassss, established Bollywood choreographer Acharya has responded to the story broken by News18.
In the interview, Dutta accused Patekar of misbehaving with her on the set of the 2008 film, in which she was supposed to do a special dance number. The actress claimed that Patekar made her uncomfortable to the extent that she eventually had to opt out of doing the song.
Dutta also accused Acharya, who was the choreographer of the song, film’s director Rakesh Sarang and producer Samee Siddique of ganging up against her and witnessing everything happening, without doing anything about it.
The actress claimed that Patekar wanted to do an intimate scene with her in the song and when she refused to do it the veteran actor allegedly called members of a political party on the set to intimidate her.
“These people called goons on me on the set of Horn 'Ok' Pleassss. They broke my car. They were called by Nana Patekar because that time he was trying to get into politics and he was associated with the MNS party. So, there was guilt written all over their faces. Even the choreographer Ganesh Acharya, the producer and director, all these people ganged up against me,” she told News18.
Denying her allegations, Acharya said, “First of all, it’s a very old incident so I can’t really recall everything very clearly. But it was a duet song as far as I remember. Something did happen that day because the shooting was also stalled for over three hours. There was some sort of misunderstanding. But I can confirm that nothing this sort of happened. It’s a wrong statement that Nana ji called members of some political party on set. It never happened.”
Dutta had also claimed that Acharya “stabbed me in the back” by taking sides with Patekar.
“He got the job because of me. I had recommended his name for that song because I had done some work with him earlier and he complied with Patekar,” she had claimed.
When asked about the same, Acharya said, “It’s nothing like that I got the song because of Tanushree. The director of the film Rakesh Sarang is my old friend. He recently made Ranangan I have also done choreography in that. Its producer Samee is also my friend I was also a part of his first film which he did with Rajkumar Santoshi. So I knew them very well. She didn’t recommend me.”
In the interview, Dutta claimed that Patekar was not supposed to be a part of the song in the first place and her contract clearly stated that it was a “solo” dance sequence. Acharya has, however, claimed that he had been informed that Patekar was always the part of the song.
“When I was called for rehearsal I was told that Nana ji was also there in the song. I don’t have the agreement with me because that time we used to do it verbally. But that particular song didn’t involve any kind of indecent step in the first place. It was pure dancing. That’s all,” he stated.
On claims against Patekar, Acharya said, “He’s a very sweet person, he can never do that. He is very helpful and he has actually helped a lot of artistes in the industry, he can never do anything like that.”
After Dutta walked out of the song, Rakhi Sawant stepped in to replace her. When inquired about the reason behind the replacement, Acharya said, “That was all producers’ call. My job was just to choreograph the song. I didn’t really have to do anything with who was featuring in it. I was just informed that now Rakhi Sawant is doing the song.”
News18 reached out to Nana Patekar, but he didn't respond. We'll update the story as and when he gets back.
