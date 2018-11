Ganesh Acharya Responds to Tanushree Dutta’s Allegations, Says She is Doing This to Hide Her Faults

In August, Tanushree had alleged that on the sets of 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss, actor Nana Patekar sexually assaulted her. She also made allegations against the film’s choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang and producer Samee Siddique of ganging up against her by witnessing everything mutely and not interfering.In response to the same, choreographer Ganesh Acharya has sent Tanushree a 12-page letter by his lawyer Padma Shelatkar, denying all allegations made by her, reported Mid-Day In his letter, Acharya claims that Dutta is putting false allegations to cover her faults and inability to perform on the sets. The reports stated his response as, “This wasn't a solo dance as alleged by Dutta. In fact, it was a well-planned group song with a 100 odd performers/dancers in the background and her in the lead role. The rehearsals took place from March 17-20, 2008 at Shrique Hall under my supervision.”Accusing Dutta of finical behaviour, he said, “Several assistant dancers were teaching her the steps during these rehearsals. My team and I had to undergo a lot of hardships due to her finical nature. At the time of rehearsals, she did not report any grievance about performing with actor Nana Patekar."Moreover, he trashed accusations of choreographing vulgar steps and said, “The steps were already choreographed, practised and finalised by me and the assistant dancers.” In his response he also mentioned, that during the lunch break Tanushree went to her van and stayed there for a long time and upon her return, she wasn’t able to perform properly.After filing FIR against the four accused, Tanushree also plans to approach the Bombay High Court seeking action against the police personnel who did not register her complaint in 2008.“This is criminal negligence on part of the Mumbai Police. I will seek action against them. I am also going to file a PIL seeking a body to look into all the #MeToo stories that the industry's women have shown the courage to speak on. Tanushree feels, she should help others get justice," advocate Nitin Satpute, who represents Tanushree, told CNN News18 earlier.Follow @news18movies for more