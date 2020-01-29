Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ganesh Acharya to File Defamation Case Against Harassment Accuser, Says 'Haven't Met Her Personally'

Ganesh Acharya was accused by a woman choreographer of depriving her of work, demanding commission and forcing her to watch adult videos. Denying the accusations, the choreographer says he hasn't met the accuser personally and will file a defamation case to teach them a lesson.

News18.com

Updated:January 29, 2020, 10:53 AM IST
Image courtesy: Ganesh Acharya/ Instagram

Choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who is also the General Secretary of Indian Film and Television Choreographers Association (IFTCA), Tuesday, was accused by a woman choreographer of depriving her of work, demanding commission and forcing her to watch adult videos.

However, denying the accusations, Acharya says that he is being targetted owing to his stance in the IFTCA. Claiming that he hasn't met the accuser personally, he plans to file a defamation case against them and teach them a lesson.

"I haven't met her (the complainant) personally. Such allegations will come up as I have taken a stand against coordinators and supported dance masters and dancers. Why should the federation have dance coordinators? Due to exploitation by these coordinators, today dancers are in the worst condition. Since I'm supporting dancers and dance masters, I am being targetted. And I will continue to fight against them and will keep supporting these dancers. I'll file a defamation case against them, as I want to teach them a lesson," Firstpost quoted the choreographer as saying.

The complaint filed by a 33-year-old at Maharashtra Women's Commission and Amboli Police Station read, "Whenever I used to reach his office for any work I always found him watching porn videos and he even asked me to watch the porn videos. He also stated that even I will enjoy watching porn videos.

"Listening to this I lost my temper and I knew he was a womaniser and involved in gambling and cricket batting too so I will complain against you to the association and police (sic.)," reports IANS.

This is not the first time that the choreographer has faced harassment charges. Earlier, when Tanushree Dutta had accused Nana Patekar of misbehaving with her on the set of Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008, in which she was supposed to do a special dance number, she had also lashed out at Acharya. She had also accused Acharya (who was the choreographer of the song) along with film’s director Rakesh Sarang and producer Samee Siddique of ganging up against her and witnessing everything happening, without doing anything about it.

