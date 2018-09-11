English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: A Festive Playlist to Set Your Mood for the Celebrations
From Shah Rukh Khan to Hrithik Roshan, all Bollywood biggies have featured in songs dedicated to the Lord Ganesha while paying tribute to him in their films.
Image: YouTube stills from Don (L) and Agneepath.
The 10-days long festivities of Ganesh Utsav start today. The auspicious day marks the birth of Hindu God Ganesha and starts with the 'sthapana' of the Lord in the house, ending with 'visarjan' on the tenth day. Bollywood is known to tap on each and every festivity and give its own flavour to everything.
From Shah Rukh Khan to Hrithik Roshan, all Bollywood biggies have featured in songs dedicated to the Lord Ganesha while paying tribute to him in their movies. Maharashtra is the land of the Lord and with Bollywood doing all its functioning from Mumbai, stars celebrate the festival with all their vigour, on and off screen as well.
From giving an emotional layer to using the festival as a set-up for high-end action or drama, Ganesh Chaturthi serves it all. Any festival in India is incomplete without exclusive song dedication. As we start the festivities let's set the mood by listening to these 15 songs from Hindi cinema dedicated to the Lord of intelligence.
