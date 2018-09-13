Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: From Amitabh Bachchan to Anushka Sharma, Celebs Extend Wishes on the Festival

T 2929 - Ganapati Bappa Moreya .. !!🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/881dWVtYWN — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 11, 2018

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi Thursday, Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and Sunny Deol sent online greetings to their friends, family and fans, wishing that the good lord blesses them all.Celebrities like Anushka, Varun and Vishal Dadlani also urged to celebrate an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi.Here's what they tweeted:Amitabh Bachchan: Ganapati Bappa Moreya!Madhuri Dixit Nene: Modaks, family gatherings, dance, music... Everything about Ganesh Chaturthi makes me happy. I wish this festive season brings you all countless blessings! Ganpati Bappa MoryaAnushka Sharma: Celebrating this auspicious occasion with a beautiful eco-friendly Bappa made with Dhaaga. Ganesh Chaturthi.Varun Dhawan: Ganpati Bappa Morya. Let's celebrate an eco-friendly Ganapati this year. Team 'Sui Dhaaga' made a bio degradable Ganapati.Sunny Deol: May lord Ganesha bless us all. Ganpati Bappa MoryaAshwiny Iyer Tiwari: Truly blessed and guided in all happy and sad shades of life. Handmade by dearest eight-year-old daughter... Ganpati Bappa Morya.Farhan Akhtar: Wish you all peace and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.Abhishek Kapoor: May the elephant god lead all of us to wisdom, gratitude and prosperity Ganesha Chaturthi. Ganpati Bappa.Esha Deol: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.Pooja Batra: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all. May all be blessed.Ashoke Pandit: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganpati Bappa Morya. May lord Ganesha bless us all with health, wealth and peace.Vishal Dadlani: India, don't immerse Ganpati in the ocean or natural water-bodies. Can't bear to see half-dissolved idols all over again. Treat Ganesha and Nature with the respect they deserve. Use natural, soluble idols and immerse at home/in tanks built for this. Please. Don't let this happen again.