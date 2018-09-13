Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: From Amitabh Bachchan to Anushka Sharma, Celebs Extend Wishes on the Festival
Celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and Vishal Dadlani urged to celebrate an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi.
An idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha is taken in a procession for immersion.(Image: AP)
Here's what they tweeted:
Amitabh Bachchan: Ganapati Bappa Moreya!
T 2929 - Ganapati Bappa Moreya .. !!🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/881dWVtYWN— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 11, 2018
Madhuri Dixit Nene: Modaks, family gatherings, dance, music... Everything about Ganesh Chaturthi makes me happy. I wish this festive season brings you all countless blessings! Ganpati Bappa Morya
Modaks, family gatherings, dance, music... Everything about #GaneshChaturthi makes me happy 🙂🎊 I wish this festive season brings you all countless blessings!#GanpatiBappaMorya 🎉✨ pic.twitter.com/HrxjazZc3B— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 12, 2018
Anushka Sharma: Celebrating this auspicious occasion with a beautiful eco-friendly Bappa made with Dhaaga. Ganesh Chaturthi.
🙏🏻 Celebrating this auspicious occasion with a beautiful eco-friendly Bappa made with Dhaaga ❤ #GaneshChaturthi @Varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/AQOLK7je7e— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) September 13, 2018
Varun Dhawan: Ganpati Bappa Morya. Let's celebrate an eco-friendly Ganapati this year. Team 'Sui Dhaaga' made a bio degradable Ganapati.
Watch how @AnushkaSharma surprises me. The #suidhaaga team made a bio degradable #Ganapati. #GANPATIBAAPAMORIYAA pic.twitter.com/A9KJhrmFkp— Varun MAUJI Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 13, 2018
Sunny Deol: May lord Ganesha bless us all. Ganpati Bappa Morya
May lord Ganesha bless us all.#GanpatiBappaMorya pic.twitter.com/eW21KSrZGO— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) September 13, 2018
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: Truly blessed and guided in all happy and sad shades of life. Handmade by dearest eight-year-old daughter... Ganpati Bappa Morya.
Truly blessed & guided in all happy and sad shades of life. Handmade by dearest 8 year old daughter 😃 #GanpatiBappaMorya pic.twitter.com/5Vh3ZwAGQc— Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) September 13, 2018
Farhan Akhtar: Wish you all peace and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Wish you all peace and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi.— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 13, 2018
Abhishek Kapoor: May the elephant god lead all of us to wisdom, gratitude and prosperity Ganesha Chaturthi. Ganpati Bappa.
May the elephant god lead all of us to wisdom, gratitude and prosperity #GaneshaChaturthi 🙏🙏 #GanpatiBappa— Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) September 13, 2018
Esha Deol: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 😊❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/hQ22JByOvW— Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) September 13, 2018
Pooja Batra: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all. May all be blessed.
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all 🙌— Pooja Batra (@iampoojabatra) September 13, 2018
May all be blessed🙏 pic.twitter.com/mwOioMN7zE
Ashoke Pandit: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganpati Bappa Morya. May lord Ganesha bless us all with health, wealth and peace.
#HappyGaneshChaturthi #GanpatiBappaMorya.May lord Ganesha bless Us all with #Health #Wealth & #Peace. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/e9PzVJs7Lr— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) September 13, 2018
Vishal Dadlani: India, don't immerse Ganpati in the ocean or natural water-bodies. Can't bear to see half-dissolved idols all over again. Treat Ganesha and Nature with the respect they deserve. Use natural, soluble idols and immerse at home/in tanks built for this. Please. Don't let this happen again.
India, don't immerse Ganpati in the ocean or natural water-bodies. Can't bear to see half-dissolved idols all over again. Treat Ganesha & Nature with the respect they deserve. Use natural, soluble idols & immerse at home/in tanks built for this. Pl. don't let this happen again. pic.twitter.com/42IaT9bZEe— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) September 12, 2018
