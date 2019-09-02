Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: 5 Bollywood Songs to Get You Into the Spirit of Festivity

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated across the country on Monday, September 2. The festival is celebrated with great fervor and gaiety in Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra as well as Karnataka. The country seeps into festive mood during the 10-day long extravaganza. Devotees bring home beautifully sculpted and painted Ganesha idols. This year eco-friendly Ganesha idols are in huge demand. Marquees or pandals are also set with grand idols of the deity. Indian cinema and especially Bollywood too has time and again incorporated the fervor surrounding Ganesh Chaturthi.

As 10-day Ganesh Ustav starts with Ganesh Chaturthi from Monday, here are some songs that can enhance your religious feeling during the festival.

Mourya Re from Don (2006)

Sung by Shankar Mahadevan the song 'Mourya Re' stars Shah Rukh Khan. The track perfectly captures the essence of Ganesh Chaturth. In the song the Badshah of Bollywood takes to streets of Mumbai and dances with the crowd as the deity is being taken for 'visarjan'. The lively song is full of colours and sets the festive mood.

Deva Shree Ganesha from Agneepath (2012)

The high-octane song is picturised on Hrithik Roshan and is sung by Ajay Gogavale. The foot-tapping shows the intense enthusiasm with which Ganesh Utsav is celebrated in Maharashtra. High on beats, the popular number - Deva Shree Ganesha - will keep you hooked till the end. The lyrics of the heart-touching track are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song is composed by Ajay-Atul.

Sindoor Lal Chadayo from Vaastav (1999)

Considered to be 'aarti' song of Lord Ganesha, the song stunningly captures the essence of the festival. The Ganesh festival seems to be incomplete without listening to it. The track stars Sanjay Dutt and is sung by Ravindra Sathe. The music of the song is composed by Jatin-Lalit. The song since its release is played at almost all pandals during Ganesh Utsav and this year too it is expected to be heard during the 10-day festival.

Gajanana from Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Sung by Sukhwinder Singh the song features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. The lyrics are penned by Prashant Ingole. The music and direction is by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Sadda Dil Vi Tu Ga Ga Ga Ganpati from ABCD (2013)

The song from the directorial debut of ace choreographer Remo D'Souza dance drama film Any Body Can Dance or ABCD beautifully combines Western and Indian music. The high-spirited and upbeat track has foot-tapping beats. The song is composed by Sachin-Jigar and is sung by Hard Kaur. All in all the song is a fantastic treat to ears and eyes.

