Hina Khan Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With 'Yeh Rishta..' Co-stars Kanchi Singh, Rohan Mehra
Hina Khan, Kanchi Singh and Rohan Mehra met on the sets of their show Ye Rishta kya Kehlata ahin and are known to share a great bond.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Hina Khan Celebrates The Festival With Kanchi Singh And Rohan Mehra
It was a mini-reunion of sorts for TV actors Hina Khan, Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh as the trio reunited to offer their prayers to Lord Ganesha. As the 10-day festivity of the Ganesh festival is underway, people are immersed in celebrating the festival to the fullest.
Hina Khan, along with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, paid a visit to Kanchi, her co-star from the popular show Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain. Kanchi also posted a picture of the meet on her Instagram. In the frame was also Rohan Mehra, who played Hina’s onscreen son. The three are known to share a good bond. The four had celebrated the Ganesh Utsav back in 2017 as well.
Kanchi Singh posted a series of pictures on her Instagram
Hina Khan rose to prominence with her show Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain, which made her a household name with the character Akshara and was a part of it for 8 long years. Kanchi and Rohan played Gayatri and Naksh respectively and received great appreciation and fan following as well. All the three quit the show in 2017, citing various reasons. While Rohan left it for participating in Bigg Boss 10, Kanchi cited the reason for being ‘not happy with her character getting side-lined.’ On the other hand, Hina’s boyfriend Rocky was part of the production team and the four seem to have formed a strong bond.
Recently, she was seen playing the role of Komolika in Kausatii Zindagii Kay (Second Season).
