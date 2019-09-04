Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Sanaya Irani, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Wahi, More Bring Bappa Home, See Pics

While Bollywood celebrities were papped on the way to buy their Ganpati idol for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, our beloved TV stars, too, gave us a sneak peek into their festivities. On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrated as Lord Ganesha’s birthday, they Instagrammed a series of pictures offering their prayers to Ganpati. Giving an insight into their pretty setups, the celebs also wished everyone on the Chaturthi and urged people to use an eco-friendly idol.

It was a mini-reunion of sorts for the Miley Jab Hum Tum cast Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal and Arjun Bijlani. Arjun, who married his long-time girlfriend Neha Swami in 2013, moved into a new house. Sanaya and Mohit came together to be a part of this celebration.

Ridhi Dogra shared the pictures from her Masi’s home in Delhi shared her happiness and posted a picture with her hands folded.

TV actress Sayantani Ghosh too celebrated the Chaturthi with her friends and posted a picture.

View this post on Instagram Ganpati celebrations with friends ..ganpati Bappa moryaa... #celbrations#indianfestivals#festivities#ganeshchaturthi#modak#ganpatibappamorya#friends#fun#enjoyment#happiness#catchingup#smiles#maybappablessall 😇 A post shared by Sayantani (@sayantanighosh0609) on Sep 2, 2019 at 2:48am PDT

Karan Tacker, who is currently not in the city, did not forget to send his fans blessings of the big day. He shared an old picture of himself and his family.

Actor Maniesh Paul shared a picture of his elephant god as well. Apparently, a lot of effort seems to have been out behind the decorations and the picture shows. His wife Sanyukta Paul was also in the frame. Here’s a post made by laughter queen Bharti Singh.

View this post on Instagram Welcome Bappa #love#bappa#ganpati#happyganeshchaturthi 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽#ganpatibappamorya 🙏🏽Jwellery by @manubhaijewels ❤️❤️😘 A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Sep 2, 2019 at 10:15am PDT

And here’s wishing a Happy Chaturthi from the Wahi’s.

Sharad Kelkar asks for his wish the traditional way.

Sharad Malhotra also posted a picture with his family.

