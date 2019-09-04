Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Sanaya Irani, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Wahi, More Bring Bappa Home, See Pics
On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, TV celebs gave a sneak peek into their Ganpati celebrations setup.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Sanaya Irani
While Bollywood celebrities were papped on the way to buy their Ganpati idol for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, our beloved TV stars, too, gave us a sneak peek into their festivities. On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrated as Lord Ganesha’s birthday, they Instagrammed a series of pictures offering their prayers to Ganpati. Giving an insight into their pretty setups, the celebs also wished everyone on the Chaturthi and urged people to use an eco-friendly idol.
It was a mini-reunion of sorts for the Miley Jab Hum Tum cast Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal and Arjun Bijlani. Arjun, who married his long-time girlfriend Neha Swami in 2013, moved into a new house. Sanaya and Mohit came together to be a part of this celebration.
View this post on Instagram
Ganpati bappa morya #ganpatidecoration #ganeshchaturthi #love #family @nehaswami @niranjanbijlani
View this post on Instagram
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone! May this festival bring love and prosperity in everyone’s life. Most importantly, let us not forget that all Bappa would want is for us to conserve this beautiful planet that has been created for us. So please let’s bring home an eco-friendly Ganu because at the end of the day God resides in our hearts. We all believe that God can take any shape or form, so let’s use everything He has created to create his idol form and let’s not take his creation for granted. Please go the eco-friendly way, everyone . Ganapati Bappaaaa Moryaaaaa! @itsmohitsehgal @nehaswami @arjunbijlani @hegdeg A post shared by Sanaya (@sanayairani) on
View this post on Instagram
Eco friendly ganpati at my masi's home in delhi. I'm so so so happy I got to meet you gannu. Have been so used to you at home all these years. Thank you for showing me you're always going to be with me. गणपति की रिधि. Always ♥️ Wishing love and prosperity and dissolving of all negativity and obstacles from everyone's lives. #ganpatibappamorya #ecofriendlyganpati #praytogodbutsavehisenvironment A post shared by Ridhi Dogra (@iridhidogra) on
TV actress Sayantani Ghosh too celebrated the Chaturthi with her friends and posted a picture.
View this post on Instagram
Ganpati celebrations with friends ..ganpati Bappa moryaa... #celbrations#indianfestivals#festivities#ganeshchaturthi#modak#ganpatibappamorya#friends#fun#enjoyment#happiness#catchingup#smiles#maybappablessall 😇 A post shared by Sayantani (@sayantanighosh0609) on
Karan Tacker, who is currently not in the city, did not forget to send his fans blessings of the big day. He shared an old picture of himself and his family.
View this post on Instagram
Not around this year for Ganpati, but sending blessings to all..! ✨ #happyganeshchaturthi #ganpatibappa A post shared by Karan Tacker (@karantacker) on
Actor Maniesh Paul shared a picture of his elephant god as well. Apparently, a lot of effort seems to have been out behind the decorations and the picture shows. His wife Sanyukta Paul was also in the frame. Here’s a post made by laughter queen Bharti Singh.
View this post on Instagram
Welcome Bappa #love#bappa#ganpati#happyganeshchaturthi 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽#ganpatibappamorya 🙏🏽Jwellery by @manubhaijewels ❤️❤️😘 A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on
And here’s wishing a Happy Chaturthi from the Wahi’s.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi : WAHIS @arunwahi @wahi.veena #family A post shared by Karan Wahi 💜 (@karanwahi) on
View this post on Instagram
ganapati bappa morya 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 #ganapatibappamorya #happyfaces #us #happiness #festival @keertikelkar A post shared by Sharad Kelkar (@sharadkelkar) on
Sharad Malhotra also posted a picture with his family.
View this post on Instagram
Stays between him & me only !!!! 🙏😉❤ #ganpatibappamorya #day2 A post shared by Sharad_Malhotra009 (@sharadmalhotra009) on
