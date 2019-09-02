Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Sood Bring Ganpati Home, See Pics

While the whole of Mumbai has been gearing up for the much awaited Ganpati celebrations, Bollywood celebs are not far behind. Known to celebrate the festival with a lot of fervour, Shilpa Shetty was spotted gearing up for it a day before the Ganesh Chaturthi.

On Sunday afternoon, the actress was spotted shopping her new Ganesha idol from a shop in Chinchpokli, Mumbai. Holding her new idol in hand, Shilpa happily posed for the paps. Usually seen in a glamourised avatar, this time she kept it casual with a pair of blue and white suit and a contrasting stole.

Earlier in the day, she had posted a picture while enjoying a Sunday brunch at the Bastian. In the picture were hubby Raj Kundra, sister Shamita Shetty and filmmaker Farah Khan. In the caption, Shilpa also gave the shout out to Siddharth Anand, for his upcoming movie War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Vivek Oberoi also joined the list of the celebs welcoming Bappa as pictures of him holding a Ganpati idol went viral. The actor was recently in the news when he announced turning a producer for a movie based on the Balakot Airstrike. Actor Sonu Sood, too, welcomed the Ganpati idol home.

The Kapoor clan, who is known for the most pompous Ganpati celebration, recently announced their unfortunate discontinuation of celebrating the festival. It was after the RK Studios, Chembur was sold to Godrej Properties due to losses a few months back that the Khandan took this decision. Confirming the same in an interview to Times Of India, Randhir Kapoor said, “That was the last Ganesh Chaturthi celebration for us. RK Studios hi nahi raha... to kahan karenge? (When there is no RK Studios, where will we organise it?) Papa (Raj Kapoor) started the tradition 70 years ago with a lot of love for the Trunk God, but now, we don’t have a place where we can hold the celebrations the way we did at RK Studios. We all love Bappa and have immense faith in him, but I guess, we can’t continue with the tradition anymore.”

