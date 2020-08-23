Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Celebrations Aren't As Huge As They Used to Be, Says Sanjay Dutt in New Post

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who is currently taking a break from work due to an undisclosed "illness", has shared a glimpse of Ganpati puja at his Mumbai residence on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The actor took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of him along with his wife Maanayata Dutt. Sharing the picture of them, Dutt wrote, "The celebrations aren't as huge as they used to be every year but the faith in Bappa remains the same. I wish that this auspicious festival removes all the obstacles from our lives and bless us all with health and happiness. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata, who was stuck in Dubai because of the lockdown, recently flew down to Mumbai to be by the actor's side. She recently issued a statement, saying that the Dutts have chosen to deal with the situation with "positivity and grace."

"As a family, we have decided to face this with positivity and grace. We are going to go about our lives as normally as possible, with a smile, because this will be a tough fight and a long journey. And, we need to do this for Sanju, without any negativity setting in." Following Sanjay Dutt's announcement last week, several news reports suggested that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer. In her statement, Maanayata requested everyone to "stop speculating the stage of his illness."

Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Sadak 2, which is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar.