Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Amitabh Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut, Celebs Extend Warm Wishes

The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi is being marked on September 10. The day holds special relevance for the devotees of Lord Ganpati. The day is celebrated with a lot of dedication by people across India, but the auspicious occasion in Maharashtra is celebrated in an extremely grand way.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to extend the greetings of the auspicious occasion. Big B shared a beautiful graphic, while Junior AB shared a video that had Ganpati Aarti playing in the background.

Actor Anil Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share a gorgeous Ganesh Chaturthi graphic along with a Ganesha Shloka caption to wish his fans on the pious day. Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, took to Twitter to extend the greetings. He shared a candid photo of himself while offering prayers at the LalBaugcha Raja Temple in Mumbai. Captioning his post, he wrote, “Lord Ganesha is the harbinger of all things good—peace, prosperity, progress, happiness & health. Let’s join our hands in prayer to welcome our favourite deity today. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Lord Ganesha is the harbinger of all things good—peace, prosperity, progress, happiness & health. Let’s join our hands in prayer 🙏 to welcome our favourite deity today. Ganpati Bappa Morya🌹#HappyGaneshChaturthi#ThrowbackToLalbaugDarshan pic.twitter.com/FfoxgaDH47— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 10, 2021

Actress Kangana Ranaut has shared a stunning photo of Lord Ganpati’s statue. While sharing the picture of the well-decorated puja area, she wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Madhuri Dixit too shared a glimpse of worshipping Ganesha idol, while Jai Deva is being played in the background. The actress, dressed in a saree and wearing a traditional Marathi Nath, is doing aarti as she smiles at her Ganpati idol.

Meanwhile, various state governments across India have imposed several restrictions to ensure that people do not gather in big numbers to celebrate the day. This step has been taken to ensure that the coronavirus disease does not spread. Moreover, people have been advised to stay indoors and pray from the comforts of their homes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here