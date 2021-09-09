Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Amitabh Bachchan's Lalbaugcha Raja Video Old, Clarifies Committee

On Wednesday, superstar Amitabh Bachchan had shared a video of the unveiling of a Ganpati idol, ahead of Ganesh Utsav, which will start from September 10. The actor had said that it was the first look of Mumbai’s prestigious Lalbaughcha Raja Ganpati idol. The video quickly went viral and even made rounds of Twitter and Whatsapp. However, on Thursday, the Lalbaugcha Raja organising committee has issued a clarification saying that they have not performed any first look or unveiling of the idol, and will do it on the first day of the festival.

The official Twitter statement read, “We have not performed any first look. We all are excited to give you the first glance of Lalbaugcha Raja 2021 on 10th September 10:30 am live on Mandal’s official YouTube, Facebook and Website. Ganpati Bappa Morya!!! #lalbaugcharaja." In another tweet, they tagged the megastar.

We have not performed any first look.We all are excited to give you the first glance of Lalbaugcha Raja 2021 on 10th September 10:30 am live on Mandal's official YouTube, Facebook and Website.Ganpati Bappa Morya!!!#lalbaugcharaja pic.twitter.com/dzdoM2Kmhw— Lalbaugcha Raja (@LalbaugchaRaja) September 8, 2021

On Wednesday, Sr Bachchan shared a video where a Ganpati idol can be seen being unveiled along with large chants of Ganpati Bappa Mourya by devotees seen in the video. Bachchan shared the clip with a Hindi caption that featured Ganesh mantra.

Lalbaug Pandal is one of the most popular and historic Ganesh Pandals in Mumbai. While there were apprehensions about holding the celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 88-year-old tradition was continued, and the celebration will take place in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government. The pandal has cancelled physical darshan for this year in wake of the danger of the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Devotees will be able to get the online darshan of Lalbaug Cha Raja through the official website of the Pandal and they will also have the option to order laddoo prasad online. This year, the 10-day-long celebration will conclude with idol Visarjan on September 21.

On the work front, Big B will be seen in Brahmastra-I and Jhund. He has several other films to shoot like MayDay, Project K, The Intern and Goodbye. He is also currently hosting the thirteenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

