Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Television Celebs Who Have Opted for Eco-friendly Ganpati Idol

One of the highly-awaited festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi, or Ganeshotsav is being celebrated today in almost all corners of India. The 10-day festivities begin from today, September 10 onwards and will end with the idol immersion i.e, Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi. People welcome Bappa to their home with utmost devotion and excitement. While the celebrations have already been started, celebrities have opted for eco-friendly Ganesha idol instead of PoP to reduce the water pollution. From Rithvik Dhanjani to Arjun Bijlani, here are some of the television celebs who opted for an eco-friendly Ganesh idol.

Rithvik Dhanjani

Rithvik Dhanjani has opted for a handmade Ganpati Bappa's idol that he prepared with mud. The television actor posted a step-by-step video on his social media Instagram. He started the sculpting five days ago, and the final result is just mesmerizing.

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun, too, made a small Ganpati from clay along with the bigger idol that he brought from a pandal. The beautifully decorated mandap shows the bigger idol covered with a red cloth while the handmade idol is uncovered. Sharing a clip, Arjun wrote, “And the wait is finally over. Bappa is home. Thank you for everything!!”

Karanvir Bohra

Inspired by Rithvik, Karanvir too, made his own Ganpati Bappa's idol. He borrowed the mitti from Rithvik for this. Sharing the clip, he wrote, “May #ganesha take away all your troubles and shower prosperity in your life.”

Ishita Dutta

Television actress Ishita Dutta also made the idol on her own. In the clip that she shared on her Instagram handle, she can be seen making a cute little Ganpati Bappa with some easy and simple tricks. She wrote, “Making my own eco-friendly Ganapati this year. Embracing his blessings.”

Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet Choudhary, too, made his own Bappa and expressed his happiness by sharing a picture of himself engrossed in giving shape to the clay. He captioned the post as, “This feeling is priceless. Making my own Bappa.”

Raqesh Bapat

While Raqesh is currently inside the Bigg Boss OTT, his team has shared a video on his Instagram handle featuring his Ganesh celebrations over the years. The actor loves to paint and sculpt and makes his own Ganpati idol every year. Though the actor is inside the BB OTT house, he couldn’t control his inner artist and was seen making Ganpati Bappa's art on white paper by using a fork.

