Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 4 Bhojpuri Songs To Get In The Spirit Of Festival

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is here finally and the nation is all set to celebrate. There will be a lot of fun and fervour in this festival, right from cleaning homes to preparing bhog etc. The music will contribute to the fun quotient. Bhojpuri singers and music composers have composed some euphonious compositions and they should surely be on your playlist for this festival.

Darshan Dihin Ganesh Ji

Bhojpuri singer and artist Pramod Premi Yadav will entertain you with this hit chartbuster Darshan Dihin Ganesh Ji. This musical number is an amalgamation of groovy music and great lyrics. This musical hit was released last year on September 9. With this number, Pramod proved that he is one of the emerging stars in the Bhojpuri film industry.

A Ganesh Babua

Khesari Lal Yadav impressed the audience with the devotional song A Ganesh Babua. Viewers loved his power-packed combination with lyricist Azad Singh, Shyam Dehati and music composer Ashish Verma. This song was released on August 4, 2019, and garnered more than 29 Lakh views.

Ganpati Bappa Morya

Apart from A Ganesh Babua, Khesari has provided vocals to another lovely song in praise of Lord Ganesha. This song is titled Ganpati Bappa Morya. Pawan Pandey has penned the lyrics which are set to music by Ramesh Kumar. This song was released recently and won accolades from the audience. Fans were so mesmerised by this number that they requested Khesari to compose Bhakti songs for the Hindi film industry as well.

Padhari Hamra Aangan mein

Talking about Bhojpuri artists, singers Ankush and Raja have also carved a niche. Their Bhojpuri songs are loved by a major section of viewers. Their number Padhari Hamra Aangan mein was released back in the year 2016 and amassed more than 11 Lakh views. R R Panakaj has penned the lyrics which are set to music by Hans Raj Railhan.

