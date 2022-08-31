Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kartik Aaryan Wish Fans, Celebrate Ganpati Bappa’s Arrival

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have begun. The time has come for Ganpati Bappa’s arrival, and for us to celebrate the occasion and seek his divine blessings. Bollywood celebs, just like us, celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with fervour and enthusiasm. But, in the meanwhile, they did not forget to wish their fans a happy Ganesh Chaturthi as well. Most of the celebs took to their social media to share their Ganesh Chaturthi wishes with fans. From Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Kartik Aaryan, have a look at how celebs are celebrating the day, and how they wished their fans.

Amitabh Bachchan

Ajay Devgn

Vivek Agnihotri

GM. Ganesha contains within Himself all matter, all mind. This physical world is the body of Lord Ganesha. Nothing happens in this material world without minute detailing by the Lord of Dharma. Complete surrender in Him makes life joyous & meaningful. Happy #GaneshaChaturthi pic.twitter.com/NvePLRW2fe — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 31, 2022

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Priyanka Chopra

Alia Bhatt

Kartik Aaryan

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari shared a Ganesha made out of petals and leaves, and wrote, “Vinayaka Chathurthi ❤️ Happiness love and luck ❤️.” See the post here:

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt shared a post on his Instagram and wrote, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to one and all! May Bappa bring you’ll only good fortunes and prosperity! #GanapatiBappaMorya”. See the post here:

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan

The celeb couple visited the Ganpati temple with Inaaya, and shared the video on Instagram. They wrote, “Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May lord Ganesha bring happiness peace and light into all your lives. Ganpati Bappa Moriya”

Rohit Saraf

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here