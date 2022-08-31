CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kartik Aaryan Wish Fans, Celebrate Ganpati Bappa’s Arrival

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 31, 2022, 12:12 IST

Mumbai, India

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 is here, and on the special occasion, Bollywood celebs took to Twitter and Instagram to wish their fans

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have begun. The time has come for Ganpati Bappa’s arrival, and for us to celebrate the occasion and seek his divine blessings. Bollywood celebs, just like us, celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with fervour and enthusiasm. But, in the meanwhile, they did not forget to wish their fans a happy Ganesh Chaturthi as well. Most of the celebs took to their social media to share their Ganesh Chaturthi wishes with fans. From Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Kartik Aaryan, have a look at how celebs are celebrating the day, and how they wished their fans.

Amitabh Bachchan

Ajay Devgn

Vivek Agnihotri

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan sens wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra too send Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 wishes to fans

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wishes fans a happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik shared the picture of him praying at Lalbaugcha Raja to wish Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari shared a Ganesha made out of petals and leaves, and wrote, “Vinayaka Chathurthi ❤️ Happiness love and luck ❤️.” See the post here:

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt shared a post on his Instagram and wrote, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to one and all! May Bappa bring you’ll only good fortunes and prosperity! #GanapatiBappaMorya”. See the post here:

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan

The celeb couple visited the Ganpati temple with Inaaya, and shared the video on Instagram. They wrote, “Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May lord Ganesha bring happiness peace and light into all your lives. Ganpati Bappa Moriya”

Rohit Saraf

Vikram Vedha actor Rohit Saraf wishes Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

