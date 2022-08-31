Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Aai Kuthe Kay Karte Cast Welcome Bappa On Sets

It is that time of the year again when people celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with great zeal and enthusiasm all across the country. The television industry, too, adds colours to the festivities by installing the idols of Lord Ganesh on the sets of shows. As per a report by Bollywood Life, daily soaps including Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, and Woh Toh Hai Albelaa are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in a grand way.

If the report is to be believed then Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa team will install the idol of Lord Ganesh on Wednesday, August 31. Meanwhile, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte and Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai’s team will do the same today. Reportedly, the team of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte and Woh Toh Hai Albela have decided not to shoot to mark the special occasion. Instead, the cast and crew will assemble together to just celebrate the festival. It is likely that all the plotlines of the shows will also be immersed with the theme of the festival by featuring Ganesh Utsav.

Currently, in Anupamaa, the lead protagonist is trying to help her husband Anuj Kapadia to get over his medical condition. The story revolves around the life of a devoted housewife, who in the beginning struggles to find her own identity within her own house. However, after learning that her first husband cheated on her, she decides to take the wheels of her life into her own hands and divorce him, before moving on in her life. The regional Marathi show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte and Anupamaa are based on the hit Bengali show Sreemoyee on Star Jalsha.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/lbzmYLfexaA” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Meanwhile, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata is showcasing a turbulent phase in the love story of the main protagonists Akshara and Abhimanyu, the arrival of Bappa might solve all the differences between the lovers. Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, the platonic love triangle, is currently at an interesting twist, with Sayuri getting the whiff of Saroj’s plan.

So, how are you celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi today?

