Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Rahul Vaidya, Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary, Others Welcome Bappa Home

The grand celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 have begun! From common people to celebrities, everyone has started welcoming Ganpati Bappa at their homes. Pictures and videos have surfaced online that show our favourite stars in a joyous mood as they bring home Bappa. Popular television star Rahul Vaidya was seen dressed in casuals as he carried the Ganpati idol. He could be seen posing for the camera happily.

Parents-to-be Debina Bonerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary were dressed in ethnic wear as they brought home their Ganpati idol. The mom-to-be can be seen dressed in a blue ethnic dress whereas Gurmeet can be seen donning a red kurta paired with white bottoms. He is carrying the idol while his wife can be seen standing beside him with a ‘puja ki thali’. Choreographer Ganesh Acharya, too, was not behind in welcoming the idol home with his family members.

Lord Ganesha is known as the god of wisdom and prosperity. Every year Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across India to mark the birth of the elephant-headed god. The festival is one of the most auspicious occasions for Hindus, and it’s celebrated with all traditional fervour. The states of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka are known for the 10-day celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi with pomp and pageantry. Ganpati decoration is an important part of the celebrations. Ganpati invitation card, Lord Ganesha drawing, dance, music and many more activities are organised on the occasion.

It is celebrated on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. People bring home clay idols of Lord Ganesha and worship them. This year Vinayak Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 31. The celebration will end with Ganesh Visarjan on September 9. Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 first look was unveiled on Monday.

