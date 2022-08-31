CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Raveena Tandon Arrives with Daughter at Shilpa Shetty's Puja; Other Stars Attend

Last Updated: August 31, 2022, 20:55 IST

Celebs like Raveena Tandon and Rohit Roy arrived at Shilpa Shetty's Ganesh Puja

Several celebs turned up at Shilpa Shetty's Ganapati puja this year, including Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha, Riteish and Genelia, Ramesh Taurani and Rohit Roy

Shilpa Shetty might have fractured her leg, but she is not letting that come in the way of her personal or professional life. The actress had stepped out with the injury, and welcomed home Ganapati. In fact, Shilpa Shetty’s Ganapati celebration are a famous thing in town. This year, the actress is celebrating it with enthusiasm. With the Covid rules relaxed this time, we saw several stars attend the Ganapati Puja at the actor’s house.

This year, at Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra’s Ganapati Puja, celebs like Raveena Tandon, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh with their kids, Ramesh Taurani, Neha Bhasin and Deepshikha Nagpal were seen in attendance. Checkout their pictures here:

Deepshikha Nagpal was also seen attending Shilpa Shetty’s Ganesh puja
Neha Bhasin looked beautiful in a pink saree as she arrived to seek blessings from the Ganesh puja at Shilpa Shetty’s residence
Palash Mucchal also arrived at Shilpa Shetty’s residence
Ramesh Taurani arrived in blue kurta and pyjama at Shilpa Shetty’s residence to celebrate Ganesh Puja
Raveena Tandon was seen with her daughter Raasha, and both looked equally beautiful.
Ritesih Deshmukh and Genelia visisted Shilpa Shetty’s residence with their children, and they posed for the paps before entering
Rohit Roy arrives at Shilpa Shetty’s residence with his wife, Manshi Joshi and daughter Kiara. He looked every bit ‘Bangali Babu’ in red and white dhoti-kurta

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is preparing hard to nail the high-octane action scenes in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming web series ‘Indian Police Force,’ injured her leg earlier this month. Sharing a picture of her injury on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “They said, Roll camera action – “break a leg!” I took it literally. Out of action for 6 weeks, but I’ll be back soon stronger and better. Till then, dua mein yaad rakhiyega. Prayers always work With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra.”

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty made her comeback to Bollywood almost after a 13-year-long hiatus with Hungama 2 last year. Post this, she starred alongside Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani in Nikamma. Shilpa Shetty continues to make headlines for judging several reality TV shows including Super Dancer, India’s Got Talent, and more. Her videos from the sets would often make headlines.

