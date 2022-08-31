Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Rohitashv Gour, Mohit Malhotra, Other TV Stars Share How They Celebrate Ganpati's Arrival

The most awaited and vibrant festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner. Bringing Bappa idols to our homes, performing aartis, and making delicious modaks make this festival a favourite for many of us. TV stars Neha Joshi, Shivya Pathania, Kamna Pathak and Rohitashv Gour, Mohit Malhotra and Aishwarya Aher are super excited as they gear to celebrate the festival with their family and friends.

Newly married, Neha Joshi, who will be soon seen as Yashodha in &TV’s upcoming show, Doosri Maa, shares, “In Maharashtra, Ganesh Utsav is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. I live in Mumbai, and the eleven days of Bappa make this city even more vibrant and colourful. This time of the year makes the city full of life and festive fervour. I usually celebrate at my ancestral home in Nashik, where we get Bappa home, and the entire family comes together to worship him. Another reason I wait for this time of year is to have Ukadiche Modak, a homemade sweet made from rice flour, jaggery, and coconut that we offer to Bappa. This year, the celebration will be extra special for me as it will be our first Ganesh Chaturthi after marriage. Even though I am busy shooting my upcoming show, Doosri Maa, I will try to find some time to do the darshan and visit the pandals. While I always seek his blessings for my family and friends, I will also seek blessings for our new show this year. We are excited about it and looking forward to its successful launch and our audience’s love and support.”

Shivya Pathania, Devi Parvati in &TV’s Baal Shiv, shares, “Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favourite festivals, and I look forward to visiting pandals to do the darshan. I have been a devotee of Bappa, and I always seek his blessings before starting anything new. After all, he is Vignaharta and praying to him gives me a sense of happiness and protection. We might have Ganpati on Baal Shiv sets this year in Naigaon, and we are all super excited. The preparations to welcome him are underway. It will be my first time performing his Seva and aarti. The atmosphere of the set has already become excited about his arrival. The preparation is on, the decorations are up, and we are all deciding on the prasad we will serve him over the next few days. We will also have a panditji on the sets helping us with the puja. I eagerly look forward to going live or sharing the videos on my social media for my friends, family and fans who can do the darshan with us. I pray to Ganpati Bappa to keep everyone healthy and happy. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all.”

Actor Mohit Malhotra revealed, “We as a family really look forward to this festival. My brother keeps Ganpati at his home and keeps it for 3 days. It’s a great time when everybody comes together and it’s a great time that you connect to friends, family and relatives. In our culture festivals are made in such a way that everyone comes together and enjoys it. People reunite and share their joys and love with each other. Covid is less and as long as people are taking precautions we can beat covid. I don’t think covid can keep social animals apart. I just want bappa to keep blessings with us. We just hope that everything goes well. Everything falls in place when Ganpati is around.”

Kamna Pathak, Rajesh Singh in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares, I have a sweet tooth, which I indulge in during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Homemade rice and wheat modaks have always made my mouth water and have become a part of my cheat diet during Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganesh Chaturthi is one festival that keeps you positive all the time. In my hometown, Indore, I used to deck up in my traditional attire and visit my friend’s place, who used to keep Ganpati at their homes to seek blessings. Then, later in the evening, my cousins and I used to go pandal hopping there. This year I will be visiting my friends and co-stars’ places for prayers. I have already convinced many people to accompany me for pandal hopping in Mumbai as I love watching those huge idols and the decorations around them. Due to the pandemic in the last two years, I did not get a chance to visit Laal Baugh Ka Raja and Andheri Cha Raja. But this year, I’d like to go there and pray for everyone. Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Aishwarya Aher of Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein fame says, “Bappa is known as the god of wisdom and prosperity, and I have been a huge devotee of him since childhood. This year, I am eager to bring Bappa home and celebrate the festival with friends and family. I have decorated the place for bappa and brought a lot of modaks for prasad. I am super excited about hosting Bappa at my home. I’ll be visiting pandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. I believe that Mumbai turns into a city of celebrations during Ganesh Utsav and one must surely visit the place. I’ll be going to indulge completely in the festival vibes with my friends and family. For me, this is the best time of the year. On this occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish Lord Ganpati to visit everyone’s home with bags full of happiness, prosperity, and peace. I hope that everyone’s dreams come true.”

Rohitashv Gour, Manmohan Tiwari in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, shares, “Ganesh Chaturthi is the most awaited festival for all of us in my family. And we celebrate it with great zeal every year. To kick off the celebrations, my family and I will thoroughly clean our house and decorate it with flowers and diyas. My wife prepares twenty-one sweets for Bappa, later distributed among neighbours and friends. Whatever I have today is because of Bappa’s blessings, and I pray for the health and happiness of my family and those around me. We never leave Bappa alone after he arrives home. My daughters, members, and I take rotations to stay awake and care for Bappa in shifts. I had begun inviting family and friends, looking forward to a grand festival celebration after two years.”

