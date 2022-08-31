CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan Looks Dapper As He Visits Sister Arpita Sharma's Residence
1-MIN READ

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan Looks Dapper As He Visits Sister Arpita Sharma's Residence

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

August 31, 2022

Mumbai, India

Salman Khan takes part in Ganesh Chaturthi's celebration at his sister Arpita Sharma's house. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan takes part in Ganesh Chaturthi's celebration at his sister Arpita Sharma's house. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan joined Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai. Check pictures.

Bollywood is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi and social media is flooded with pictures and videos of celebrities welcoming Bappa to their residence. From Shah Rukh Khan to Sonu Sood and Shilpa Shetty, several B-town actors are celebrating the festival with utmost joy and Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma is no different.

Arpita and her actor-husband Ayush Sharma also brought a Ganpati idol to their Bandra residence. While several stars joined the festivities at her house, Salman Khan was also snapped as he reached his sister’s house. He wore a white shirt and paired it with blue jeans and black footwear. Needless to say, the actor looked simple yet dapper as always.

Tags:
first published:August 31, 2022, 20:29 IST
last updated:August 31, 2022, 20:29 IST