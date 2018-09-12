Ganesh Chaturthi: 5 Bollywood Films That Captured the Euphoria of the Joyous Festival

Ganesh Chaturthi is round the corner and the devotees have started the preparations in full swing. The festival holds a special significance in the Indian culture and is considered to be auspicious for beginning new ventures in personal as well as professional fronts.Bollywood adores the joyous and colourful festival and we often see its glimpse in a number of movies. From Salman Khan to Hrithik Roshan, the popular actors have celebrated the delight of festivity in their films.Here take a look at 5 Hindi films that captured the frenzy and euphoria surrounding Ganesha Chaturthi on screen.Touted as an action-thriller and directed by Prabhu Deva, ‘Wanted’ featured one of the most unconventional yet effective devotional numbers of all time ‘ Jalwa’. Composed by Sajid-Wajid, the song created quite a buzz amongst movie buffs, courtesy Salman Khan’s ‘bindass’ dance moves and confident body language. Moreover, the song’s lyrics too received the proverbial thumbs up as they were casual and extremely meaningful at the same time.An attempted remake of the 1990 classic of the same name, this Karan Malhotra-directed revenge saga is perhaps best remembered for its foot tapping music and gripping performances. One of its major highlights was the ‘Deva Shree Ganesha’ song in which the Hrithik Roshan paid tribute to Ganesha through his effortless yet mesmerizing dance moves. The number was composed by Ajay-Atul.Lord Ganesha is often regarded as the virtuous force that punishes and destroys the forces of evil. This aspect was quite wonderfully highlighted in Mahesh Manjrekar’s critically acclaimed crime-drama ‘Vaastav’. Featuring Sanjay Dutt in the lead role, the film boasted of a soul stirring devotional track titled ‘Sindhoor Lal’. Rendered by Ravindra Sathe, it marked the downfall of criminals in ‘Vaastav’.Directed by Mehul Kumar, ‘Aasoo Bane Angarey’ featured a devotional song which has over the years become synonymous with the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. Titled ‘Agle Baras Tu Jaldi Aa’, the Rajesh Roshan-composed track was picturised on Madhuri Dixit who needless to say floored movie buffs with her graceful dancing and perfect expressions. It is played almost each year year during the ‘Visarjan’.Featuring Varun Dhawan and Prabhu Deva in the lead, ‘ABCD 2’ gave Indian cinema one of its most lavishly shot Ganpati songs of all time ‘Hey Ganaraya’. Crooned by Divya Kumar, the song boasted of a tranquilising musical arrangement as well as effective lyrics. Interestingly, director Remo asked his cast and crew not to consume non-veg food or wear shoes on the sets during the song’s shoot.