Ganesh Chaturthi: Divyanka Tripathi to Rithvik Dhanjani, a Look at TV Stars and Their Celebrations

Celebrities have been gearing up for Ganesh Chaturthi, which starts today on September 10. It is finally that time of the year when the much-awaited festival is celebrated across the country with increased enthusiasm and fervour. Last year, despite the pandemic, people marked the auspicious occasion with similar pomp and zeal. Many people propagated the idea of eco-friendly Ganpati and made their own idols at home. This year, small screen celebrities have been spotted bringing their beloved Ganesha home with much excitement. Let’s take a look:

Actor Arjun Bijlani shared in a recent Instagram post that the wait is finally over because “Bappa is home.” He thanked Ganesha for everything. He posted Instagram Reelson the photo-sharing platform in which the popular actor gave a glimpse of the beautiful idol in his home.

Rithvik Dhanjani, best known as a television presenter, shared Instagram Reels. He showed a self-made Ganesha in the video and wrote, “Jai Shree Ganesh. And he’s arrived.”

Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya were snapped in Mumbai as they happily took the idol of Ganapati home.

Karanvir Bohra shared a video of himself on Instagram crafting the idol from scratch. He wrote, “Wishing everyone an eco friendly happy ganesh chaturthi. May Ganesha take away all your troubles and shower prosperity in your life. Thank you Rithvik Dhanjani for this mitti. You really motivated me.”

Actor couple Sonalee and Atul Kulkarnee made their own idol at home, 4th year in a row. The actress gave a sneak peek of the preparations saying, “Best time of the year!”

Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary were seen offering prayers before they took Ganesh home.

Popular television stars Srishty Rode and Vishal Singh danced away and chanted Ganpati Bappa Morya on the streets of Mumbai yesterday.

Actor Avinash Mukherjee looked all set to welcome Bappa at home.

