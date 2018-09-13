GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ganesh Chaturthi: From Madhuri to Anushka, Celebs Welcome Ganpati Bappa in Style

Take a sneak peek into how stars are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi this year.

News18.com

Updated:September 13, 2018, 3:08 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. (Image: Instagram/Madhuri Dixit)
It’s that time of the year again when the Bollywood brigade comes out in full force to welcome lord Ganesha into their homes and hearts, wishing for health, happiness and prosperity.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, several stars — from Madhuri Dixit Nene, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma to Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala and Tusshhar Kapoor — took to social media to share how they are celebrating the joyous occasion.

Madhuri Instagrammed an image of her standing in front of a Ganpati idol with folded hands. In the photo, she looks beautiful in a yellow saree, green blouse and gajra bun. “Modaks, family gatherings, dance, music... Everything about #GaneshChaturthi makes me happy. I wish this festive season brings you all countless blessings! #GanpatiBappaMorya,” she captioned it.





Shilpa was seen carrying a Ganpati statue into her home with husband Raj Kundra. The 43-year-old actor kept it simple in pink kurta, palazzo pants and a floral dupatta.



Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth, known for his tongue-in-cheek wit, tweeted a photo of the pooja and wrote alongside, “We need to address the elephant in the room.”




Anushka Sharma shared a video of the Sui Dhaaga team making an eco-friendly Ganesha with threads. “Celebrating this auspicious occasion with a beautiful eco-friendly Bappa made with Dhaaga,” she captioned it.



Meanwhile, music composer Vishal Dadlani urged all to not pollute the environment in the name of celebrations. He posted several post-Ganpati visarjan pictures on Twitter along with an appeal: “India, don't immerse Ganpati in the ocean or natural water-bodies. Can't bear to see half-dissolved idols all over again. Treat Ganesha & Nature with the respect they deserve. Use natural, soluble idols & immerse at home/in tanks built for this. Pl. don't let this happen again.”




Here’s how other stars are celebrating:






View this post on Instagram

#sonusood brings #lordganesha home @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on



View this post on Instagram

#sonusood and family welcome Ganeshji

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on



View this post on Instagram

#manieshpaul and wife welcome Ganeshji

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on










Photogallery

