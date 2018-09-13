Ganesh Chaturthi: From Madhuri to Anushka, Celebs Welcome Ganpati Bappa in Style
Take a sneak peek into how stars are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi this year.
Madhuri Dixit celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. (Image: Instagram/Madhuri Dixit)
This Ganesh Chaturthi, several stars — from Madhuri Dixit Nene, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma to Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala and Tusshhar Kapoor — took to social media to share how they are celebrating the joyous occasion.
Madhuri Instagrammed an image of her standing in front of a Ganpati idol with folded hands. In the photo, she looks beautiful in a yellow saree, green blouse and gajra bun. “Modaks, family gatherings, dance, music... Everything about #GaneshChaturthi makes me happy. I wish this festive season brings you all countless blessings! #GanpatiBappaMorya,” she captioned it.
Shilpa was seen carrying a Ganpati statue into her home with husband Raj Kundra. The 43-year-old actor kept it simple in pink kurta, palazzo pants and a floral dupatta.
Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth, known for his tongue-in-cheek wit, tweeted a photo of the pooja and wrote alongside, “We need to address the elephant in the room.”
We need to address the elephant in the room. #GaneshChathurthi #GanpatiBappaMorya #FestyMood pic.twitter.com/IUW5kcFueg— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) September 13, 2018
Anushka Sharma shared a video of the Sui Dhaaga team making an eco-friendly Ganesha with threads. “Celebrating this auspicious occasion with a beautiful eco-friendly Bappa made with Dhaaga,” she captioned it.
Meanwhile, music composer Vishal Dadlani urged all to not pollute the environment in the name of celebrations. He posted several post-Ganpati visarjan pictures on Twitter along with an appeal: “India, don't immerse Ganpati in the ocean or natural water-bodies. Can't bear to see half-dissolved idols all over again. Treat Ganesha & Nature with the respect they deserve. Use natural, soluble idols & immerse at home/in tanks built for this. Pl. don't let this happen again.”
India, don't immerse Ganpati in the ocean or natural water-bodies. Can't bear to see half-dissolved idols all over again. Treat Ganesha & Nature with the respect they deserve. Use natural, soluble idols & immerse at home/in tanks built for this. Pl. don't let this happen again. pic.twitter.com/42IaT9bZEe— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) September 12, 2018
Here’s how other stars are celebrating:
We are forever blessed... see it and feel it ❤️— Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) September 13, 2018
May your #GaneshChaturthi be filled with blessings, sweets, happiness and sooooo much love ❤️ #countyourblessings pic.twitter.com/naXeCW4VFz
Warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of #GaneshChaturthi!— Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) September 13, 2018
May Lord Ganesha bless you with happiness and all the good things in life :) #GanpatiBappaMorya#goecofriendly pic.twitter.com/leia39G5il
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 may lord Ganesha bless us all 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🌸🌸🌸 pic.twitter.com/p4fpVbeLmx— Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) September 13, 2018
T 2929 - Ganapati Bappa Moreya .. !!🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/881dWVtYWN— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 11, 2018
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Love Sonia Review: Hope is the Only Guiding Light in This Brutal Tale of Flesh Trade
- Waris: Injuries to Ashwin, Saha and Bhuvneshwar - Mismanagement or Negligence?
- The Colorful Apple iPhone XR Hasn't Exactly Been Designed to be Affordable
- New Car Discounts in September 2018 - Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500 and More
- SAFF Championship: Manvir Brace Helps India Trounce Pakistan to Setup Maldives Finale