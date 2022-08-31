Ganesh Chaturthi: Himesh Reshammiya Releases His First Bhajan Ganpati Gajaanann in Collaboration with Father

Known both for soulful and peppy numbers which he belted out in films like Namastey London (2007), Bol Bachchan (2012) and 36 China Town (2006), among others, music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya now adds a new feather to his hat. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, he released the first bhajan sung by him as an offering to the god. Titled Ganpati Gajaanann, it is produced under his third music label named Himesh Reshammiya Devotional. The devotional track is the first single released as part of the label.

Interestingly, the song has been composed by Himesh’s father, veteran music director Vipin Reshammiya, who is known for composing music in films like Adalat Ke Bahar and Insaaf Ka Suraj (both 1990). Sung by Himesh, Ganpati Gajaanann marks the first ever collaboration between the father and the son. The song has been written by Shudharkar Sharma.

Check out the song here:

Taking to social media earlier today, Himesh announced the news and wrote, “Wishing everyone a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi Ganpati Gajaanann sung by me, composed by my dad #legendvipinreshammiya #reels @soniakapoor06 @himeshreshammiyadevotional”. He also shared a reel where he gives his fans and followers a glimpse of Ganpati celebrations from his home.

The music video has already garnered five million views within a day. Sharing his excitement about the same, Himesh says, “Our first music label has crossed three billion views (3000 million views across YouTube) on the first 75 songs, out of which the first three songs of Surroor (2021 album) has contributed 1.5 billion views across YouTube. Our second music label which was launched last month is doing exceptionally well and now with our third music label which is a devotional music label is being launched with dad’s song. It is sung by me. I’m really very happy that the first song has been accepted so well with five million views on the first day itself.”

On the work front, Himesh recently composed the music for songs in Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan and Anubhav Sinha’s production Middle Class Love. His upcoming music projects include Bad Boy and Apne 2.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here