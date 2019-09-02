The Kapoors Won't Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi After Selling RK Studio

Festivity has already gripped Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra which will celebrate Ganesh Utsav starting with Ganesh Chaturthi on September 2. But it seems that Bollywood's first family, the Kapoors, who have been keeping the family tradition alive, have bid adieu to Bappa during the Ganesh Utsav in 2018.

Randhir Kapoor, the eldest of the Kapoor siblings, recently told Times of India that there won't be any Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations for them this year and that 2018 was the last Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations from the Kapoor clan.

The tradition of hosting Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at RK Studio was started by Raj Kapoor. RK Studio was sold earlier this year after the Kapoors incurred heavy losses on the property following a massive fire at the premises.

Randhir said that after selling off RK Studio earlier this year, the Kapoors do not have a property spacious enough to celebrate the Ganesh Utsav on a similar scale. The Kapoors annually hosted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the iconic RK Studio.

"That was the last Ganesh Chaturthi celebration for us. RK Studio hi nahi raha... to kahan karenge? Papa (Raj Kapoor) started the tradition 70 years ago with a lot of love for the Trunk God, but now, we don't have a place where we can hold the celebrations the way we did at RK Studio. We all love Bappa and have immense faith in him, but I guess, we can't continue with the tradition anymore," ToI quoted Randhir as saying.

The Kapoors welcomed Lord Ganesha with the rest of India with pomp and fervour at the RK Studio and Bappa was worshipped for the entire duration of the festival. During the festival, a section of the studio was opened for public for darshan. Aartis were held during morning and evening at the makeshift pandal daily during Ganesh Utsav.

Randhir, his brothers Rajiv Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, nephew Ranbir Kapoor and other family members participated in Ganesh Utsav at RK Studio. On the final day of the festival, the Kapoors took out a procession to bid adieu to Bappa as they took the God for immersion.

