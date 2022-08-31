Ganesh Chaturthi: Kartik Aaryan Gets Mobbed As He Visits Lalbaugcha Raja for Darshan, See Pics

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan visited the popular Ganesh pandal, Lalbaugcha Raja, in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The actor was mobbed by a large crowd present outside the pandal. Kartik was accompanied by his family including his father and mother. The actor greeted the public with folded hands as he got down from his car.

Kartik, who has delivered one of the biggest blockbusters of this year in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, looked handsome in an all-white kurta pajama. He also obliged the crowd and police personnel stationed outside the pandal with selfies.

Katrik Aaryan has been winning hearts with his down-to-earth persona lately. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor has recently turned down a pan masala brand endorsement, which was reportedly worth Rs 9 crores.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan resolutely said no to the tempting offer to endorse Paan Masala. When the outlet checked this news with a prominent ad guru, he confirmed it saying, “That’s right. That boy Kartik Aaryan has said no to around Rs. 8-9 crore offer to endorse paan masala. Kartik seems to have principles, a rare commodity in today’s actors who suffer from the gift of the ‘grab’. Saying no to such big money is not easy. But Kartik is conscious of his responsibility as a youth icon.”

Meanwhile, he is currently working for Rohit Dhawan’s next project Shehzada, for which he will be reuniting with his co-star Kriti Sanon. Shehzada is a remake of the popular Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Kartik also has Freddy with Alaya F. The actor recently received rave reviews from the audience after his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani turned out to be a massive success at the box office. They will once again entertain their fans with their hit on-screen chemistry in Satyaprem Ki Katha.

