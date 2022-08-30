Ganesh Chaturthi: Pankaj Tripathi, Rohitashv Gaur And Others Share Their Stories; Read On

Ganpati Bappa is loved by one and all. People all over the world have unflinching faith in God and every family has a story to tell regarding their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Celebrities from the film industry and TV industry have also shared their experiences of celebrating the festival in a recent interview.

As reported by NewsdayExpress, Gangs of Wasseypur fame Pankaj Tripathi has been keeping the idol of Bappa in his home religiously for ten to eleven years now. The actor was reported as saying, “We used to live in Charkop then. There were a lot of pandals and public circles where we used to go for darshan. There was a pond under our house, where people used to come for idol immersion and it was a lot of fun. We used to watch it from our balcony. At the time of immersion, they also used to go to the banks of the pond. Soon after, curiosity arose that we too keep Bappa at home and that’s how we started keeping it.”

Rohitashv Gaur, also known as Tiwari Ji from Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, told that he started keeping the idol at home from the year he got married. He started by keeping the idol for three days initially but when he and his family noticed the positive effects on their life after the festival, they decided to increase the days to five and now welcome Ganesha home for ten days every year.

Na Aayog Ki Seema Ho actress Deepshikha Nagpal told the entertainment portal that she started bringing Bappa home when her daughter was two years old. “This is my 20th year to bring Bappa home”, the actress was reported as saying.

Prachi from Kumkum Bhagya, played by Mugdha Chaphekar said, “I do not even remember how long the tradition of bringing Ganpati Bappa home is going on in our place. This is traditionally passed on from generation to generation in my house”.

