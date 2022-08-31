Ganesh Chaturthi: Raqesh Bapat Reveals He Learnt Making Bappa Idols From A Temple's Caretaker During Childhood

Tum Bin actor Raqesh Bapat has been a supporter of environmental-friendly Bappa idols. This year he has taken a step forward and launched his own eco-friendly DIY kit for making Ganpati idols. In an exclusive clip shared by ETimes, the actor is seen introducing his eco-friendly kit and encouraging everyone to build the Deity’s idol themselves. The kit packed by the Raqesh has all the items that one requires and it also comes along with a small manual providing the steps-by-step guide to complete Ganpati’s idols professionally. In the video, the actor is seen giving a tutorial as well.

Speaking with ETimes TV Raqesh revealed that he has been creating Ganpati idols since class 7. He even told how he learned the art. Raqesh shared that his mother told him about a caretaker of a broken temple in his hometown (Pune) with whom he used to sit and merely observe. “I used to ride my cycle on broken roads and go to meet him. For the longest time, I would just observe him about how he creates an idol. I realised the power of observation is beyond anything,” said the actor. He added, “I have learnt seeing him and how he would do it with such peace of mind.”

The actor feels that in today’s time where life is so busy all around, “creating something with patience is healing.” He concluded, “When you get lost in time and create something divine, it is a beautiful feeling.”

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/9CpDmlf8GrU” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

On the professional front, Raqesh was most recently seen playing the role of antagonist in the hit Marathi film ‘Sarsenapati Hambirrao’. Moreover, he was also featured in the music video ‘Tere Vich Rab Disda.’ His ex-girlfriend and actress Shamita Shetty also featured in the song.

