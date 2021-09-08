Ganesh Chaturthi: Salman Khan to Miss Celebrations at Home This Year, Shooting in Turkey for Tiger 3

Every year, Salman Khan and his family celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with a lot of zest and zeal. Galaxy Apartments, his residence in suburban Mumbai, is usually flooded with celebs and fans alike. Since its inception in 2001, there hasn’t been a single year when the family missed bringing the elephant god to their homes. Khan’s younger sister Arpita Khan Sharma is in charge of all the festivities and rituals.

But this time around, the actor won’t be a part of the celebrations. Khan, along with his co-stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, is currently shooting in Turkey for the third part in the Tiger franchise. A source close to the actor reveals that it will be difficult for the actor to return home considering the strict Covid-19 protocols.

“The entire cast and crew are shooting in a bio bubble in Turkey. After finishing the current schedule, they will head to Austria which is the next destination for the film. There has already been a delay in shooting the film’s crucial portion and the makers don’t want to delay it any further. Khan won’t have any choice but to give the festivities a miss."

However, this isn’t the first time that Khan will be giving the festival a miss. In 2014, the actor was in Los Angeles for a medical check-up as he had undergone treatment for trigeminal neuralgia in 2011.

News18.com had earlier reported that Khan and Kaif will be shooting a dance number for Tiger 3 in Cappadocia, which is going to be bigger than Tiger Zinda Hai’s ‘Swag Se Swagat.’ We had also reported that the actor’s nephew, Nirvaan Khan is working as an assistant director on the film.

