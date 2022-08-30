Ganesh Chaturthi: Sambhavna Seth Dances Her Heart Out With Hubby Avinash Dwivedi; Watch Viral Video

After two years of restricted celebration, preparations are in full swing for the ten-day long auspicious Ganesha festival. This festival is celebrated with huge pomp and show by the people across India. People welcome Ganpati Bappa by installing Lord Ganesha idols in their homes on the first day of the festival. Devotees decorate and worship the elephant-headed God and then bid adieu to him by immersing the idols in water after three, five, or ten days. Several celebrities are welcoming Ganpati idols in their homes and among them is TV actress Sambhavna Seth.

On Tuesday, the reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories to share adorable pictures of herself along with her husband as the duo welcomed Ganpati at home. However, a video of them from the celebration is going viral on social media. In a clip posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi, Viral Bhayani, Sambhavna and Avinash are seen dressed up in ethnic ensembles as they dance their hearts out on Nashik Dhol. The couple is seen enjoying themselves fully as they groove to the beats of dhol.

Earlier in the day, scores of celebrities shared social media posts as they prepare to welcome Ganpati home.

Lord Ganesha is known as the god of wisdom and prosperity. Every year Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across India to mark the birth of the elephant-headed god. The festival is one of the most auspicious occasions for Hindus, and it’s celebrated with all traditional fervour. The states of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka are known for the 10-day celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi with pomp and pageantry. Ganpati decoration is an important part of the celebrations. Ganpati invitation card, Lord Ganesha drawing, dance, music and many more activities are organised on the occasion.

It is celebrated on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. People bring home clay idols of Lord Ganesha and worship them. This year Vinayak Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 31. The celebration will end with Ganesh Visarjan on September 9. Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 first look was unveiled on Monday.

