Ganesh Chaturthi: Shilpa Shetty Brings Ganpati Home; Raj Kundra, Shamita Shetty to Miss Celebrations

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a devoted follower of Lord Ganesha. For several years, the actress and her family have been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with great fanfare. Keeping with the ritual, Shilpa Shetty on Wednesday began the festivities as she brought the Ganpati idol home. Shilpa was photographed by the paparazzi as she headed to bring her Ganpati idol. The actress was seen carrying the idol and also greeted the paparazzi.

Shilpa was seen in a full festive mood, even as she chanted: “Ganpati Bappa Morya!" while taking the idol to her car. Usually, Shilpa is accompanied by her family members during Ganpati celebrations. But this time she was seen alone. Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra has been arrested in a pornography-related case. While her sister Shamita Shetty is currently inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. It’s coincidentally Raj Kundra’s birthday today.

Shilpa, who was also questioned in connection with the porn films case, has seemed to have resumed normal life lately. She went back to the sets of the dance reality show Super Dancer where she appears as a judge. Recent unconfirmed reports also suggested that she was planning a separation from Raj Kundra.

Meanwhile, the court was set to hear Raj Kundra’s bail application on Wednesday. However, the hearing got adjourned to September 16 as his lawyer asked for another date.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here