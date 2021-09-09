Ganesh Chaturthi: Vighnaharta to Deva Shree Ganesha, Add These Dance Numbers to Your Playlist

The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on Friday, September 10. Mainly celebrated in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, Ganesh Chaturthi begins with the placing of the idol Lord Ganesh into the home. Considering how Ganesh is considered to bring happiness, peace and prosperity in life, the festival often brings with it celebrations where people gather and dance.

Many Bollywood movies have composed and created the festivities of the occasion on the silver screen. Therefore, if you are looking for some dance numbers from the Hindi cinema to light up your parties then look no further. Here are some songs that must find their place in your Ganesh Chaturthi party playlist.

VighnahartaThe latest Bollywood song to celebrate the festival features actors Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Varun Dhawan. From the movie Antim, the song is sung by Ajay Gogavale, composed by Hitesh Modak and written by Vaibhav Joshi.

GajananaThis sacred prayer and energetic song from the movie Bajirao Mastani is sung in the powerful voice of Sukhwinder Singh. The movie starred Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Set in the time period of medieval India, the song carries traditional tunes and verses that will reinvigorate your senses. Written by Prashant Ingole, the song is composed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Aala Re Aala GaneshaThis song from the 2017 gangster movie Daddy starring Arjun Rampal, will bring out the real flavours of the modern Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Composed by Sajid-Wajid, the song is written by Ingole. Sung by Wajid and Ganesh Chandanshive, this song will surely get you grooving.

Deva Shree GaneshaAn all-time favourite Ganpati song from the 2012 Bollywood movie Agneepath, Deva Shree Ganesha will never fail to have its effect on its listeners. Watch Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra welcome the Ganpati to their house as they celebrate the occasion. Composed by Ajay Atul, the song is sung by Ajay Gogavale and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Hey GanarayaAccompanied with quintessential Bollywood beats, this Ganpati song receives a touch of modernism as Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and gang dance to its beats.

Composed by Sachin - Jigar, the song is sung by Divya Kumar and written by Mayur Puri.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here