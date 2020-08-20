Ganeshotsav 2020: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shares Recipe of Besan Coconut Barfi with Followers For the Festival

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra who is known to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with much pomp, today shared a recipe of Besan Coconut Barfi on social media that people can prepare on the occasion of Ganeshotsav.

She uploaded a video on Instagram showing how to prepare the sweet dish at home. Posting the video, Shilpa wrote, “It’s that time of the year and we’re all geared up to welcome Bappa into our homes this week. So, our recipe had to be something unique, sweet, and healthy. The Besan Coconut Barfi fits the bill perfectly!”

The actress also said that celebrations this year will remain subdued in light of the coronavirus pandemic, but people can try this recipe at home.

Shilpa mentioned that the barfi contains no refined sugar and people can also shape them into modaks.

She suggested that those who want to make them vegan can use peanut or coconut oil. The actress added that she made a separate batch for her husband Raj Kundra, who she said is a vegan.

Shilpa today brought Lord Ganpati to home a few days ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. Photos that surfaced on the Internet show the actress wearing a mask and a pair of gloves as she ventures out of home to bring the idol amid the COVID-19 situation. In the images, she can be seen dressed in a pink and yellow-coloured traditional outfit.

Every year, she observes Ganeshotsav with her husband and son Viaan with great enthusiasm. But, this year, the festival would be special for her and family because this is her daughter Samisha’s first-ever Ganeshotsav celebration. Her daughter was born in February through surrogacy.