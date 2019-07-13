Gang Leader Pre-Look: Vikram K Kumar and Nani’s Gang are All Set to Thrill Audience

Another Telugu movie is on its way to win the hearts of the audience with a bang. The much-awaited Tollywood movie ‘Gang Leader’ starring Nani and Priyanka Arul Mohan has shared a part of it among the audience. With a little delay, Vikram K Kumar has finally released the pre-look of his movie Gang Leader on Friday, July 12. Announcing the pre-look, Nani took to Twitter to write, “We MET, We are READY, We are the GANG & I AM #GANGLEADER @Vikram_K_Kumar @MythriOfficial @anirudhofficial @priyankaamohan”

Vikram K Kumar also shared the pre-look on his Twitter account, with the caption, “Put your hands together for the pre look of our film.”

Put your hands together for the pre look of our film ✋🏼👊🏼 https://t.co/VxZ4oEKywV — Vikram K Kumar (@Vikram_K_Kumar) July 13, 2019

The pre-look of the movie ‘Gang Leader’ has six hands kept one above the other. The pre-look poster also reveals a few more information about the movie, including the release date of the first-look, first single and teaser. While Gang Leader’s first-look will be released on July 15, its first single will be out on July 18. The poster also revealed that Gang Leader Teaser will be out on July 24.

In the movie, Nani will be seen as the leader of a gang, consisting of five women from different age groups. However, other information about the ‘Gang’ will be revealed later. Priyanka Arulmohan will play the leading lady in Gang Leader, while Karthikeya will also be seen in a crucial role. The star cast of the movie also includes Saranya, Aneesh Kuruvilla, Priyadarshi, Raghubabu, Vennela Kishore and Sathya.

The film’s music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and it is slated to hit the screens on August 30.

Follow @News18Movies for more