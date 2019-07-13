Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Gang Leader Pre-Look: Vikram K Kumar and Nani’s Gang are All Set to Thrill Audience

The much-awaited Tollywood movie ‘Gang Leader’ starring Nani and Priyanka Arul Mohan has shared a part of it among the audience.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 13, 2019, 2:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Gang Leader Pre-Look: Vikram K Kumar and Nani’s Gang are All Set to Thrill Audience
Image courtesy: Nani/ Twitter
Loading...

Another Telugu movie is on its way to win the hearts of the audience with a bang. The much-awaited Tollywood movie ‘Gang Leader’ starring Nani and Priyanka Arul Mohan has shared a part of it among the audience. With a little delay, Vikram K Kumar has finally released the pre-look of his movie Gang Leader on Friday, July 12. Announcing the pre-look, Nani took to Twitter to write, “We MET, We are READY, We are the GANG & I AM #GANGLEADER @Vikram_K_Kumar @MythriOfficial @anirudhofficial @priyankaamohan”

Vikram K Kumar also shared the pre-look on his Twitter account, with the caption, “Put your hands together for the pre look of our film.”

The pre-look of the movie ‘Gang Leader’ has six hands kept one above the other. The pre-look poster also reveals a few more information about the movie, including the release date of the first-look, first single and teaser. While Gang Leader’s first-look will be released on July 15, its first single will be out on July 18. The poster also revealed that Gang Leader Teaser will be out on July 24.

In the movie, Nani will be seen as the leader of a gang, consisting of five women from different age groups. However, other information about the ‘Gang’ will be revealed later. Priyanka Arulmohan will play the leading lady in Gang Leader, while Karthikeya will also be seen in a crucial role. The star cast of the movie also includes Saranya, Aneesh Kuruvilla, Priyadarshi, Raghubabu, Vennela Kishore and Sathya.

The film’s music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and it is slated to hit the screens on August 30.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram