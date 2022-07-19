Ganganamoni Shekar’s Panchatantra Kathalu is Never-Seen-Before Cinema Experience

Ganganamoni Shekar’s directorial Panchatantra Kathalu has been making headlines as one of the most anticipated movies. The impressive trailer has been in discussions on social media since its release. The trailer recently broke records by crossing 1 million views on YouTube. The film hit the theatres on July 5.

As the name suggests, the story portrays 5 different stories. The film shows the 5 stories together to give the viewers a new cinematic experience. It is produced by D Madhu under the banner of Madhu Creations.

The film features Nandini Rai, Noel Sean, Sai Ronak, Geetha Bhaskar, Nihal Kodhaty, and Praneeta Patnaik. The 5 stories in the film captivated the audiences in different ways. Let us take a look at the gist of each story.

Adda Kattera: Nihal develops feelings for Sathya (Sadiya). Due to familial issues, the couple is unable to marry. The first episode is about inter-caste marriage. The film’s plot is about how the girl’s parents modify their minds regarding inter-caste marriage.

Ahalya: Revathi enters the prostitute profession to support her family. One day, she meets Ayodhya, an artist and wanderer. Part two focuses on how Ayodhya brings transformation into Revathi’s life.

Happy Married Life: Nandini Rai (Keerthy) desires a lavish lifestyle. She is willing to give up her partner (Noel Sean) to live a luxurious life. She marries a filthy rich man (RJ Hemanth) but then relocates to Hyderabad to live her own life. Keerthy’s encounter with her ex-boyfriend. The gist of the third portion of Panchatantra Kathalu is how Noel alters Keerthy.

Sai Ronak is a dance instructor who falls in love with his secret admirer (Sirish), an intern at a dance school. Ronak wishes to visit her and meet her. The choreographer invites his secret admirer to meet him at the beach once. When Sai Ronak discovers that his hidden admirer is gay, he is taken aback. The fourth section of this anthology film is about how they work on their relationship.

Anaganaga: In the fifth narrative, viewers meet Kamalamma (Geetha Bhaskar), an elderly female character attempting to survive on her own. Kamalamma’s two boys forsake her in this section, and she struggles to survive on her own.

Review: The film shows different stories in a very inspiring fashion. It has been created in a fashion that appeals to the youth and Ganganamoni has done a great job in selecting the right stories. The movie takes you through a whole lot of turmoil while entertaining you to the max. Panchatantra Kathalu is a good entertaining movie.

Some notable roles were Nihal as Krishna and Praneetha Patnaik as Revathi. Both are set to receive praise and touch hearts with their soulful acting.

