Gangs of Filmistan Made to Give Kapil Sharma Competition, Says Shilpa Shinde as She Quits Show

Gangs of Filmistan has lost its first artist even before the show premiered on Monday night. Actress Shilpa Shinde, who has returned to TV after a gap of two years, quit the show citing various reasons. However, her main problem seemed to arising from the fact that the show is mainly focused on Sunil Grover while it seemingly neglects other performers, including her.

Shilpa posted a cryptic note on her social media handle in which she wished the cast of Gangs of Filmistan all the best. Later, she also confirmed her exit from the show saying (via), "When things have got so ugly what will I do even if I return to the show. It is a comedy show, how will I perform after having this bitter feeling?"

Shilpa is apparently unhappy about how she is being sidelined and only Sunil given prominence in gags. She had also complained about Gangs of Filmistan producers making the cast and crew work everyday after saying that they would be shooting only twice in a week. But her main problem seems to be Sunil, who is at the helm of the show.

Shilpa further alleged that Gangs of Filmistan is being made to challenge the hugely successful celebrity chat show The Kapil Sharma Show, which is also based on a similar format as Sunil's Gangs of Filmistan. "This show is being made to give Kapil Sharma a competition. I am giving an open challenge to the makers if you want to make the show all about Sunil Grover, then please rename it to The Sunil Grover Show and air it on the weekend when Kapil's show airs, I am ready to work," said Shilpa.