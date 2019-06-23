Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Gangs of Wasseypur Completes 7 Years, Director Anurag Kashyap Says The Film 'Ruined' His Life

'Gangs Of Wasseypur' is a cult film that revolves around a gangster who clashes with a ruthless, coal-mining kingpin.

IANS

Updated:June 23, 2019, 12:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Gangs of Wasseypur Completes 7 Years, Director Anurag Kashyap Says The Film 'Ruined' His Life
A still from Gangs Of Wasseypur.
Loading...

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap says when Gangs Of Wasseypur released on this day seven years ago, his life got "ruined". June 22, 2012 was when the first instalment of the two-part Gangs of Wasseypur released.

It is a cult film that revolves around a gangster who clashes with a ruthless, coal-mining kingpin. "Seven years back is exactly when my life got ruined. Since then all everyone wants me to do is the same thing over and over again. Whereas, I have only been unsuccessfully trying to get away from that expectation. Anyways, hope that 'Saadhe Saati' is over by the end of 2019," Anurag Kashyap tweeted on Saturday.

Gangs Of Wasseypur, based on a real life story, was loved by the masses for its rawness. It had managed to collecte Rs. 10 crore in the opening weekend. The gang war drama based in Wasseypur in Dhanbad district, Jharkhand, featured Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Piyush Mishra and Richa Chadha.

Anurag Kashyap has helmed films like Black Friday, Dev.D, Gulaal, Ugly, Raman Raghav, Mukkabaaz and Manmarziyaan. He is currently working on a new film with Roshan Mathew and Saiyami Kher.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram