Gangs of Wasseypur Completes 7 Years, Director Anurag Kashyap Says The Film 'Ruined' His Life

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap says when Gangs Of Wasseypur released on this day seven years ago, his life got "ruined". June 22, 2012 was when the first instalment of the two-part Gangs of Wasseypur released.

It is a cult film that revolves around a gangster who clashes with a ruthless, coal-mining kingpin. "Seven years back is exactly when my life got ruined. Since then all everyone wants me to do is the same thing over and over again. Whereas, I have only been unsuccessfully trying to get away from that expectation. Anyways, hope that 'Saadhe Saati' is over by the end of 2019," Anurag Kashyap tweeted on Saturday.

Gangs Of Wasseypur, based on a real life story, was loved by the masses for its rawness. It had managed to collecte Rs. 10 crore in the opening weekend. The gang war drama based in Wasseypur in Dhanbad district, Jharkhand, featured Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Piyush Mishra and Richa Chadha.

Anurag Kashyap has helmed films like Black Friday, Dev.D, Gulaal, Ugly, Raman Raghav, Mukkabaaz and Manmarziyaan. He is currently working on a new film with Roshan Mathew and Saiyami Kher.

