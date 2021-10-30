Gangs of Wasseypur Fame Reema Sen Turns 40: Here's What She is up to These Days

Gangs of Wasseypur fame Reema Sen celebrated her 40th birthday on October 29 this year. Even though the actor made her Bollywood debut way back in 2001 with “Hum Ho Gaye Aapke", she had the spotlight back on ger following some bold scenes with actor Manoj Bajpayee in the film “Gangs of Wasseypur".

On the occasion of the actor’s birthday, let’s have a look at some of the important events of her life. Reema made her acting debut with the Telugu film “Chitram" before also entering the Tamil film industry. Sen made her Bollywood debut with ‘Hum Ho Gaye Aapke’ opposite Fardeen Khan.

The actor impressed the audience by giving some strong performances in films like “Malamaal Weekly" and “Gangs of Wasseypur". However, she hasn’t been in the news lately.

In the past, Reema has remained in the headlines not just for her films but also for bold scenes and photo shoots. Not long ago, a non-bailable warrant was issued against the actor for an obscene photoshoot.

The actor was also the talk of the town for her intimate scenes in the Tamil film Ilavarasi. The scenes were said to be among the boldest by the actor. She followed it up with another photoshoot, which many thought “crossed all limits". A non-bailable warrant was issued against her by The Madurai Court for this bold photoshoot.

As far as Reema’s career is concerned, after studying in St. Thomman’s School in Kolkata, her family shifted to Mumbai and she started modelling here. The actor started her career with advertisements. She also worked on a music video. Her debut Telugu film was a hit. Reema got married to a businessman, Shiv Karan Singh, in 2012 and the two now have a son.

