Gangubai Kathiawadi : Ajay Devgn Bursts Out As Rahim Lala in New Glimpse; Gives ‘Mafia Queen’ Title to Gangu

Piquing the curiosity of his fans ahead of the release of much anticipated flick co-starring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn on Saturday dropped an intriguing glimpse from Gangubai Kathiawadi featuring him as Rahim Lala.

The 52-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a trailer establishing his character in the film. The fifty-seconds-teaser starts with Ajay’s Rahim making a grand entry in a crowded place. The video is accompanied by a lady’s voice introducing him as “Lala, the king of Mumbai. They say he is a man of faith and religion. He is truthful and I’ve heard he is good looking too…” The clip then shows an injured and helpless Gangu (Alia) coming to Lala for help. He then becomes a helping hand to Gangu in her fight to save 4000 girls. Lala then emerges as an ideal for Gangubai as she is shown touching his feet. As the clip ends, it shows Lala making Gangu his business partner, and giving her the moniker of ‘Gangubai Mafia Queen.’ Ajay emerges as a good natured don who helps the needy.

Taking to the captions, Ajay wrote, “Imaan. Dharam. Dhanda.Aa rahe hai hum 6 dino mein. #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th Feb.”

As soon as the post hit the photo-and-video-sharing-platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section and dropped heart and fire emoticons as they heaped praises on the star’s character.

Earlier, the makers of the film dropped romantic song from the film titled Jab Saiyaan. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and dropped a glimpse of the song which also featured Shantanu Maheshwari. The song presents how Shantanu falls in love with Alia aka Gangubai. The two can be seen romancing as well. “Unfolding the cards of love! Bringing to you a piece of Gangu’s heart, introducing @shantanu.maheshwari #JabSaiyaan, out now," Alia wrote.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is produced and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In the movie, Alia will be seen playing the role of a young girl who was sold into prostitution by her suitor Ramnik Lal. The story of the movie has been adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Besides Alia, the movie also features Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa among others. Ajay Devgn will also be making a cameo in the film. Gangubai Kathiawadi will be released on February 25.

