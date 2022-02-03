Gangubai Kathiawadi: Ajay Devgn Looks Suave in His First Look from Alia Bhatt-Starrer Crime Drama

Ahead of the trailer release of the much-anticipated Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, the makers have piqued the curiosity of fans by dropping a new poster from the film on Thursday. Recently, the film made it to the headlines with the announcement of the release date, which is February 4. Now, the makers have created buzz by releasing the first look of Ajay Devgn from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

Ajay took to Twitter and shared the poster with his fans. The actor looks suave in his first look. Ajay sported a white shirt with off-white pants. He layered it with a grey coloured blazer. The 52-year-old actor looks captivating in his formal look as he leans on a light blue coloured vintage car. With a brown furry cap on his head, the actor bore a light beard look, while he channels his swagger by holding a pair of sunglasses with one hand. The film sees Ajay as an OG mobster, who eventually falls in love with Gangubai (Alia) while teaching her the tricks of the trade.

Along with the poster, Ajay wrote, “Apni Pehchaan se chaar chaand lagane, aa rahe hai hum!” Even Alia had shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, “Aa rahe hain kal trailer le sath,” and added a crescent moon and white heart emoticon.

Notably, the Alia Bhatt-starrer was scheduled to release in July last year, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie features Alia as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved, and respected madams from Kamathipura, Mumbai’s red-light area, during the 1960s. The film is all set to have its much-awaited world premiere at the prestigious 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is Alia’s first film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The crime drama sees Gangubai as a sex worker who later emerges as an underworld don in Mumbai. For the uninitiated, the story of Gangubai has been adapted from one of the chapters of Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai.’

Alia Bhatt’s transition to Gangubai Kathiwadi for the film created a lot of buzz as she stood out in a never-seen-before avatar.

