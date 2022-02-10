Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt Flaunts Garba Steps in Dholida; Fans Are Reminded of Deepika's Nagada Sang Dhol

The makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi released the first track from the film titled Dholida and actress Alia Bhatt have mesmerised everyone yet again with her energetic moves. The garda tracks have all the significant traits of dance sequences composed previously by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It shows Alia in a white saree with roses tucked in her hair. It is the same look that featured in the trailer and in the poster of the film. She follows the beats smoothly and gives an energetic performance to the already powerful track.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “An absolute dream come true to dance on SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI’s music. My heart forever beats to #DHOLIDA Song out now! Link in bio."

The song has been composed by SLB and singers Janhvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada have lent their voices to it.

While fans were impressed with Alia and her perfect Garba moves, some drew a comparison with Deepika Padukone’s Nagada Sang Dhol dance from the film Ram Leela. Interestingly, this is also directed by SLB, who is helming Gangubai Kathaiwadi. An user on Instagram edited the song with Alia’s dance and joked that Alia is dancing on Nagada Sang Dhol Baje.

Gangubai Kathiawadi’s trailer was released this month and the film will have a grand theatrical release on February 25.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is Alia Bhatt’s first film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Ajay Devgn as a mobster, who eventually falls in love with Gangubai while teaching her the tricks of the trade. In the crime drama, Gangubai is featured as a sex worker who later emerges as an underworld don in Mumbai. For the unversed, the story of Gangubai has been adapted from one of the chapters of Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai.’

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.