'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Alia Bhatt Gets 'Haseena Parkar' Shraddha Kapoor's Praise

Alia Bhatt has recently been grabbing attention for her look as Gangubai Kathiawadi in a film of the same name. The film will follow the rise of the real-life person to one of the most respected brothel owners of Mumbai from nowhere at all.

Alia Bhatt's first look as the character was recently unveiled on social media. She received praise from a number of her fellow members of the Bollywood industry.

In an interview with Shraddha Kapoor, Times Of India asked the actress her opinion on the look. The reason for this being that Shraddha herself had played a mafia queen in the 2017 film Haseena Parkar. She expressed her admiration for the look stating, "I loved it. The moment it came out, I commented on her social media page. The first look is really good and she is going to be amazing. After all, she is in the hands of Sanjay Leela Bhansali." While Shraddha herself has not had the chance to work with Bhansali she aspires to get the chance one day. Alia Bhatt's look from the film garnered praise from Jacqueline Fernandez, Zoya Akhtar, Dia Mirza, and Anushka Sharma among others. Her former Gully Boy co-star teased the look calling Alia, "Lulu the Gangster".

Gangubai Kathiawadi is the story of a real-life character from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. The film went on floors on December 27 last year. It is scheduled to release on September 11.

