Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office: Alia Bhatt's Movie Inches close To Rs 60 Crore

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawani is getting a positive response from the audience. The film, which was released on February 25, has been ruling the box office. In just five days, the movie has earned over Rs 57 crores and is likely to cross Rs 60 crore soon.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media and revealed that Gangubai Kathiawadi earned Rs 10.01 crore on Tuesday i.e on its day five. This means that the film’s opening day and day five box office collection is almost the same. The trade analyst claims that this is also because of the Maha Shivratri holiday, which also happened to be on Tuesday.

For the unversed, Gangubai Kathiawadi had earned Rs 10.50 crore and Rs 13.32 crore on its first and second day respectively. It then jumped to Rs 15.30 crore on day three, whereas, on Monday, the film collected Rs 8.19 crore. This means that Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has earned Rs 57.32 crores so far.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

It was earlier reported that Gangubai Kathiawadi has also become the pandemic’s third-largest opener after Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh starrer 83. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt also took the movie to Berlin Film Festival earlier last month for its worldwide premiere. Later, Bhansali revealed that the movie received a standing ovation of eight minutes at the film festival. “They clapped for eight minutes after the film was over. When I heard that standing ovation, I got my answer. It made all the pain and effort worth the while," he had said overwhelmed by the response.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is produced and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In the movie, Alia is seen playing the role of a young girl who was sold into prostitution by her suitor Ramnik Lal. The story of the movie has been adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Besides Alia, the movie also features Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa among others. Ajay Devgn also made a cameo in the film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.