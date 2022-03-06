Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt Starrer Inches Closer to Rs 100 Crore Club in Second Week

After crossing the 100 crore mark worldwide, Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi continues to do wonders at the domestic box office with the movie’s second-week’s collection. The movie is emerging as one of the biggest blockbusters after the coronavirus pandemic. Inching closer to joining the 100 crore club, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial continues to rake in the moolah at the box office as its earnings till the second Saturday grossed to Rs 82.14 crore.

On Sunday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared an update on the film’s box office collection. On Friday, the movie has earned Rs 5.01 crore in India, and on Saturday, it jumped to Rs 8.20 crore. The movie’s second-week collection in India totals Rs 82.14 crore.

As per the trade analyst, Gangubai Kathiawadi is expected to take a big jump on the second Sunday of its release. The movie seems to be in ‘super form’ on the second Saturday and continues its streak in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and in some locations in Delhi.

As per a report published on Saturday, Gangubai Kathiawadi crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. The official handle of Bhansali Productions shared a poster of the film and said that the film has grossed Rs 108.3 crores worldwide. The caption read, “Itna saara pyaar dene ke liye THEEEENK YOUUUU ." Take a look at the post:

As the movie races closer to joining the 100 crore club in domestic circuit, the Alia Bhatt starrer is likely to be the fourth Hindi film to hit Rs 100 crore in the post-pandemic times after Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh’s 83 and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa (Hindi version). Sooryavanshi was released in November last year and had earned a total of Rs 294 crore. On the other hand, 83 The Movie hit the theatres in December 2021. The film had managed to collect Rs 183 crore in the worldwide box office. Telugu movie Pushpa became a massive success and its Hindi version too earned over Rs 100 crore.

Earlier, it was reported that Gangubai Kathiawadi has also become the pandemic’s third-largest opener after Sooryavanshi and 83.

For the uninitiated, Gangubai Kathiawadi is produced and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In the movie, Alia is seen playing the role of a young girl who was sold into prostitution by her suitor Ramnik Lal. The story of the movie has been adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Besides Alia, the movie also features Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa among others. Ajay Devgn also made a cameo in the film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt also took the movie to Berlin Film Festival earlier last month for its worldwide premiere. Later, Bhansali revealed that the movie received a standing ovation of eight minutes at the film festival.

