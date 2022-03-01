Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt Starrer To Surpass Rs 50 Cr In 5 Days

Alia Bhatt has been ruling the box office since the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film has opened with an impressive Rs 10.50 crore collection on Friday and has recorded a spike in numbers on Saturday and Sunday, minting a box office collection of Rs 39.12 crore. Now, with the impressive Monday box office collection, it seems like Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to surpass the Rs 50 crore mark in just five days.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed that Gangubai Kathiwadi has collected Rs 8.19 crore on Monday, day 4, at the box office, pushing the film’s domestic box office collection to Rs 47.31 crore. If the film continues its pace on Tuesday, the film is expected to cross Rs 50 crores on Day 5.

“#GangubaiKathiawadi is fantastic on the crucial make-or-break Mon… Passes the litmus test with a superb total on Day 4… Will record impressive numbers today as well [#MahaShivratri]… Fri 10.50 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr, Mon 8.19 cr. Total: ₹ 47.31 cr. #India biz," he tweeted.

#GangubaiKathiawadi is fantastic on the crucial make-or-break Mon… Passes the litmus test with a superb total on Day 4… Will record impressive numbers today as well [#MahaShivratri]… Fri 10.50 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr, Mon 8.19 cr. Total: ₹ 47.31 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/MxM2NiTs31— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2022

He also predicted that if all goes as per the present pace, Gangubai Kathiawadi will be end its first week at the box office with Rs 64 crore. “(It) has a strong chance of hitting 100 cr, *IF* it maintains the momentum in *Week 2*," Taran added. Gangubai Kathiawadi has recorded the second-highest first Monday collection, following Sooryavanshi.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role. The film has opened to raving reviews. “Bhatt practically disappears into the character of Gangubai Kathiawadi. There’s a hard-to-miss intensity in her eyes, and tenacity in her voice. She commands the screen with a fiery, arresting presence, never letting your attention wander away from her. She’s simply there, in that zone, casually drawing you in, scene after scene. Gangubai might be a flawed character, but Bhatt plays it with such brilliance that the audience is rooting for the character till the very end," the News18 review read.

