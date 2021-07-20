Gangubai Kathiawadi Producer Jayantilal Gada Suffers Heart Ailment: Report

Producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada reportedly suffered heart ailments two days ago and was rushed to the hospital. According to reports, the producer collapsed in his office and was hospitalised, where doctors had to fit a pacemaker on him. The publication also reached out to his son, filmmaker Dhaval Gada, who denied that he collapsed in his office but confirmed that he suffered from heart ailments a few days ago.

Talking to Times of India, Dhaval said, “Well, Dad didn’t collapse. Lekin haan (but yes), he was in a hospital and doctors fitted a pacemaker in his heart. He is better now and has been discharged from the hospital. Yes, this happened a couple of days ago."

The producer also took to Twitter to pen a statement thanking his well wishers as well as doctors. The statement on Twitter read, “I would like to thank everyone who reached out to me in regards to my health concern. With everyone’s blessings and grace of God, I am absolutely fine now, and nursing back to health. Thanks to some amazing doctors, my family and my dear friend Satish Kaushik who was by my side." He then went to thank the doctors who treated him.

Dr Jayantilal Gada’s company PEN Studios has an impressive line-up of movies that they are bankrolling. PEN Studios is producer SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ranjit Tiwari’s Bell Bottom, Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack and Shankar’s untitled next.

